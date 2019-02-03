OHIO
1 deputy killed, 1 hurt in standoff
CINCINNATI — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio that left another deputy wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said Sunday.
Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, following a 911 call from a man who said he believed someone was inside his residence.
Authorities say the caller then said that he was armed and eventually told the dispatcher that he was suicidal.
But it was unclear from authorities’ statements whether the caller was referring to himself or to the person he said was inside his home. It was also unclear whether the suspect himself made the call. Authorities found only one person in the home.
Authorities say 23-year-old Wade Edward Winn was taken into custody. Clermont County Municipal Court records show Winn has been charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.
ILLINOIS
2 killed, 5 wounded in drive-by
CHICAGO— Two people were killed and five others wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning outside a bar on Chicago’s far South Side, authorities said.
The attack happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday after a crowd of people poured out of Reynold’s Lounge following a fight inside, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police.
At least one attacker fired from a silver Ford and it’s unknown if any victims had been involved in the fight or were intended targets, police said. The vehicle got away and there are no suspects.
Four men and three women were shot. Two of the men — a 39-year-old shot in the back and chest and a 36-year-old hit in the neck and chest — died late at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Another man, age 36, was in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his back.
Police say three of the other four wounded victims were hospitalized in good condition. One woman was only grazed and declined treatment.
MAINE
Money boosts Collins after court vote
BANGOR — Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins had the best fundraising quarter of her career after she delivered a pivotal vote that helped seat Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.
The Bangor Daily News reports that after announcing her decision to vote in favor of Kavanaugh’s nomination during a speech on the Senate floor in early October, Collins raised $1.8 million in the final quarter of 2018.
The records show that of the nearly $900,000 Collins received from individual donors who contributed more than $200 to her campaign, just $19,000 came from individuals with Maine addresses.
Collins’ decision to support Kavanaugh’s nomination led to a burst of donations for a potential 2020 challenger. So far no Democrats have emerged to challenge Collins next year.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Trump: Up to AG if public sees Mueller report
WASHINGTON — President Trump says it’s “totally up to” his attorney general whether the public gets to read special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.
Trump was asked on CBS’ “Face the Nation” whether he’d have a problem with a public release. He said: “I don’t know. It depends. I have no idea what it’s going to say.”
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said last week the probe is “close to being completed.”
Democrats have pressured attorney general nominee William Barr to commit to releasing the final report in full. Barr has said he doesn’t know “what will be releasable” or what Mueller’s writing.
Barr has cited Justice Department regulations that say Mueller’s report should be confidential.
TEXAS
MMA fighter escapes prisoner transport van
CONROE — An MMA fighter suspected of killing an ex-girlfriend and a friend of hers escaped Sunday from a prisoner transport van, authorities said.
Cedric Marks escaped from the private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald’s in Conroe, police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said during a news conference in the city, which is about 40 miles north of Houston. His shirt was later found.
McGinnis said murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month’s killings of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin, who disappeared Jan. 4 and were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, on Jan. 15.
Authorities said Crews is “extremely dangerous” and that anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.