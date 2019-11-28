Massachusetts
State issues new ban on tobacco, vape flavors
BOSTON — Massachusetts became the first state to ban flavored tobacco and nicotine vaping products, including menthol cigarettes, after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law Wednesday a bill that is meant to reduce the appeal of the products to young people amid a rash of illnesses and deaths linked to vaping.
Anti-smoking groups hailed the ban, which restricts sale and consumption of flavored vaping products immediately and does the same for menthol cigarettes starting June 1, 2020.
“The Massachusetts law is a major milestone in the fight to reverse the worsening e-cigarette epidemic ,” said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Texas
50K under evacuation order near plant fire
PORT NECHES — More than 50,000 people in East Texas remained under a mandatory evacuation order Thursday as a fire continued to burn at a chemical plant, one day after two massive explosions there.
The Wednesday blasts, 13 hours apart, blew out windows and doors of nearby homes and prompted a mandatory evacuation of a 4-mile radius from the plant in Port Neches in Southeast Texas, about 80 miles east of Houston.
The initial explosion at the TPC Group plant, which makes chemical and petroleum-based products, occurred around 1 a.m.
Wire reports