North Carolina
State asked feds to open vote fraud case in 2017
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s top elections official issued an urgent plea nearly two years ago for the Trump administration to file criminal charges against the man now at the center of ballot fraud allegations that have thrown a 2018 congressional race into turmoil.
N.C. Board of Elections Executive Director Kim Strach warned in a January 2017 letter first obtained by The Associated Press that those involved in illegally harvesting absentee ballots in rural Bladen County would likely do it again if they weren’t prosecuted.
Josh Lawson, the top lawyer for the elections board, said Friday that Strach’s memo was followed less than a month later with the first of several in-person meetings during which state investigators provided FBI agents and federal prosecutors with evidence accusing Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. and others of criminal activity.
“Our findings to date suggest that individuals and potentially groups of individuals engaged in efforts to manipulate election results through the absentee ballot process,” Strach wrote in the letter, dated 10 days after President Trump’s inauguration. “The evidence we have obtained suggests that these efforts may have taken place in the past and if not addressed will likely continue for future elections.”
40-year-old Doritos bag washes up on shore
CHARLOTTE — Is it possible that a Doritos bag floated around the Atlantic Ocean for 40 years before washing up at Cape Lookout National Seashore?
That’s what the National Park Service believes, and it posted a photo of the bag on Facebook Tuesday as its proof.
“The bag design looked odd to us, but we couldn’t put our finger on why until we noticed the date in the lower corner — 1979!” the post said. “While this was sort of a neat find due to its age, it serves as a reminder that plastic trash lasts a long time, in this case almost 40 years!”
The post has gotten more than 800 reactions in the past day, including comments from people who doubted the bag’s colors would be so vibrant after 40 years in sun and saltwater.
New York
Netflix is named AP Entertainer of the Year
NEW YORK — Online video streamer Netflix started 2018 with almost 118 million subscribers, went on to win its first feature-film Oscar, briefly surpassed Disney as the most valuable U.S. media company, lured the likes of superstar show runners Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris and Ryan Murphy — not to mention Barack and Michelle Obama — and is expected to end the year with 146 million subscribers and a likely best picture Oscar nominee in “Roma.”
For the dominating 12 months, Netflix has been named The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year, voted by members of the news cooperative.
Florida
Toys R Us closure hits Toys for Tots very hard
HIALEAH — When Toys R Us closed, Toys for Tots felt the loss. The toy giant’s decision to close its stores this year left some huge holes for the annual charity drive to fill.
Toys R Us shoppers donated more than 250,000 toys last year and the company gave $5 million in corporate contributions — 40 percent of all corporate giving to the Marine Corps community effort.
The company’s 800 stores usually had boxes near the doors where customers could toss a toy on their way out. They also took monetary donations.
Toys for Tots national spokesman Ted Silvester said losing Toys R Us was a “tough pill.” But he said other corporate sponsors such as Hasbro, Disney and Build-A-Bear helped fill the void while Marine units asked the public for more individual donations. In some cities it’s too late to donate toys this year, but monetary donations are accepted to buy last-minute gifts.
California
Audrey Geisel, widow of Dr. Seuss, dies at 97
LOS ANGELES — As Dr. Seuss neared the end of his life, the children’s author told his wife that she would have to look after the Cat in the Hat, the Lorax, the Grinch and all the beloved characters he created.
It was a mission Audrey Geisel embraced for more than a quarter-century. As overseer of Dr. Seuss’ prolific and lucrative literary estate, she carefully guarded the whimsical works of the writer and illustrator less known as Theodor Geisel and expanded the Seuss legacy. She promoted a highly profitable multimedia brand, from books and films to theme park rides and the Broadway show “Seussical.”
Audrey Geisel, 97, died Wednesday at her home in the La Jolla section of San Diego, Random House Children’s Books announced.
Geisel, who founded Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said she took to heart the responsibility her husband left her when he died in 1991.
“You keep a firm control as if they really were your children,” Geisel told The Associated Press in 1998. “I don’t want the Cat in a bad part of town, so to speak.”
