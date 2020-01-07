Around the nation

District of Columbia
Justice Dept. changes its mind on Flynn
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn deserves up to six months behind bars, the Justice Department said Tuesday, reversing its earlier position that he was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation with prosecutors.
The government’s sentencing memo is a sharp rebuke to Flynn’s new legal team, which for months has attacked special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and accused prosecutors of withholding information that the lawyers said was favorable to their client. A judge rejected those arguments last month.
Any prison sentence for Flynn would continue a precipitous fall for the former Army lieutenant general.
Warren’s bankruptcy plan could irk Biden
WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is promising to remake the nation’s consumer bankruptcy system if elected president, returning to her political roots while also potentially picking a fight with a top rival for the Democratic nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Massachusetts senator unveiled a plan Tuesday she said would make the process of declaring bankruptcy easier and cheaper for many Americans with debts they can’t pay.
It also would largely undo a 2005 law that was backed by Biden .
New York
Uber to let riders use PINs to identify car
NEW YORK — Uber is offering riders a four-digit PIN code to help ensure they’re getting into the right car.
The ride-hailing company rolled out the new feature across the U.S. and Canada n Tuesday and said all riders in those two countries will be able to use PINs by the end of the week.
The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was killed in March after getting into the car of a man impersonating an Uber driver. Her body was later found in the woods 65 miles away.
‘Prozac Nation’ author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies
NEW YORK — Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose blunt and painful confessions of her struggles with addiction and depression in the best-selling “Prozac Nation” made her a voice and a target for an anxious generation, died Tuesday at age 52.
Wurtzel’s husband, Jim Freed, told The Associated Press that she died at a Manhattan hospital after a long battle with cancer.
“Prozac Nation” was published in 1994 when Wurtzel was in her mid-20s and set off a debate that lasted for much of her life. Critics praised her for her candor and accused her of self-pity and self-indulgence, vices she fully acknowledged. Wurtzel wrote of growing up in a home torn by divorce, of cutting herself when she was in her early teens, and of spending her adolescence in a storm of tears, drugs, bad love affairs and family fights.
Mississippi
Officials: Two men altered lottery ticket
FLOWOOD — Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.
Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.
The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning, Sgt. Adam Nelson said. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.
Wire reports