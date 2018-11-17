District of Columbia
EPA’s acting chief set to get permanent job
WASHINGTON — Andrew Wheeler, a former congressional aide and lobbyist who has led the Environmental Protection Agency since his scandal-plagued predecessor resigned earlier this year, has received President Trump’s nod for the permanent job.
Wheeler’s promotion from acting to permanent EPA chief would keep him as a methodical and effective agent in Trump’s mission of rolling back environmental regulations that the administration regards as burdensome to business. Environmental groups quickly voiced their opposition.
A veteran on Capitol Hill, Wheeler worked from 1995 to 2009 as a staffer for Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, a fervent denier of man-made climate change, and then for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
“The perfect choice to lead the EPA,” Inhofe tweeted Friday. “Great pick.”
New York
NYC bus, firetruck collide, injuring 23
NEW YORK — Almost two dozen people were injured when a New York City bus crashed into a firetruck with sirens and lights on responding to an emergency, police said.
The 23 victims — including the bus driver and all five firefighters — were treated for minor injuries after the accident Friday in the Bronx.
Authorities said the Fire Department vehicle was responding to a medical emergency in the borough’s Tremont neighborhood around noon when it turned into the path of the bus. The impact shattered the window by the driver’s seat, sending debris flying onto the road.
Georgia
30 train cars derail, plunge from overpass
BYROMVILLE — Rail cars tumbled from an overpass onto a Georgia highway on Saturday, causing an evacuation and traffic headaches in a small town but resulting in no injuries.
CSX Railroad said 30 cars derailed. That included some that fell from the overpass onto Highway 90 at Byromville, roughly 55 miles south of Macon.
Ohio
Witness to 2 killings found shot days later
TOLEDO — A witness who shared the details of double homicide in a video posted to Facebook was found shot three days later.
The Toledo Blade reported that Jeray Saunders, 29, was found lying on the sidewalk Wednesday with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a central Toledo hospital and remains in critical condition.
Saunders says in the video he was in the backseat of a car stopped at a red light when people opened fire and killed the driver and a woman in the passenger seat.
Resolution honors tribal communities
A U.S. Senate resolution has been introduced to designate November as Native American Heritage month.
The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Friday announced the resolution sponsored by Sens. John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican, and Tom Udall, a New Mexico Democrat. Hoeven is the committee’s chairman and Udall its vice chairman.
The resolution recognizes the accomplishments, cultures and contributions of Native Americans, who serve in the military at higher rates than any other group.
