District of Columbia
Trump offers praise
for Mexico, not Canada
President Trump said Friday that a trade deal with Mexico is “coming along nicely.” But he threatened Canada with auto tariffs if the U.S. and Canada can’t forge a deal.
Trump appeared to be referring to efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada in his tweet.
He said any deal with Mexico must take care of American autoworkers and farmers, but he praised the new president of Mexico, calling him “an absolute gentleman.”
“Canada must wait,” Trump tweeted. “Their Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal!”
Pennsylvania
Six cars swallowed by sinkhole at outlet mall
LANCASTER — Six cars were trapped by a sinkhole Friday that opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall.
WGAL-TV reported the hole swallowed the vehicles at about 4:30 p.m. at Tanger Outlets just east of Lancaster City.
A woman told the station she was inside one of the vehicles during the collapse, and described it like an earthquake. Bystanders helped her get out.
WGAL said no one was hurt, but the vehicles can’t be removed until the area is stable.
Alaska
Plane, crash victims will not be recovered
ANCHORAGE — A small airplane that crashed in Alaska’s Denali National Park, killing five people on board, will remain on a near-vertical mountainside because of the substantial risk to recovery crews, officials said Friday.
The National Park Service announced it will end efforts to recover bodies and wreckage of the K2 Aviation airplane that crashed Aug. 4 near the summit of Thunder Mountain.
“The decision has been made that it is not feasible to recover the bodies or aircraft,” spokeswoman Katherine Belcher said by email.
The airplane carried pilot Craig Layson and four passengers from Poland on what was supposed to be a one-hour tour that included Kahiltna Glacier, where most people begin their treks on attempts to climb Denali, North America’s highest peak. The airplane took off from nearby Talkeetna.
New York
Australian tourist dies in bike crash in NYC
NEW YORK — An Australian tourist biking in New York City died after colliding with a garbage truck as she swerved to avoid a vehicle blocking the bike lane near Central Park.
Police say 23-year-old Madison Jane Lyden veered into traffic around 4:45 p.m. Friday when a stopped taxi suddenly pulled in front of her. Lyden was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A transportation advocacy group said it was “a crash waiting to happen” because “lazy and entitled drivers” are parking, dropping people off and idling in bike lanes.
Transportation Alternatives says Lyden’s death “underscores the need for every major street in New York City to have a safe, protected space to travel by bike.”
Georgia
Man who claimed to be agent sent to prison
ATLANTA — An Illinois man who falsely claimed to represent big-name entertainers, including musicians Migos, Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert, and duped clients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was sentenced Friday in Atlanta to serve nearly four years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg sentenced Octaveon Woods of Decatur, Illinois, to spend three years and 10 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $879,718 or less. An exact amount will be determined in the next two weeks.
Woods addressed the court at his sentencing and apologized to the victims.