District of Columbia
Malpass nominated to lead World Bank
WASHINGTON — President Trump on Wednesday introduced David Malpass, a Treasury official he has nominated to lead the World Bank, as the “right person to take on this incredibly important job.”
Malpass, 62, who is now Trump’s undersecretary for international affairs at the Treasury Department, has been a sharp critic of the 189-nation World Bank. He has argued that the bank, a lending institution with a focus on emerging countries, has concerned itself too much with its own expansion and not enough with its core missions, such as fighting poverty.
Malpass — who would succeed Jim Yong Kim, who left in January three years before his term was to end — made clear Wednesday that his focus at the World Bank would include furthering the Trump administration’s agendas for developing countries.
One major initiative, he said, would be to implement changes to the World bank that he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate.
Trump: All IS territory cleared by next week
WASHINGTON — President Trump predicted Wednesday that the Islamic State group will have lost by next week all the territory it once controlled in Iraq and Syria.
He said the U.S. will not relent in fighting remnants of the extremist organization despite his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria . The president told representatives of a 79-member, U.S.-led coalition fighting IS that the militants held a tiny percentage of the vast territory they claimed as their “caliphate.”
“It should be formally announced sometime, probably next week, that we will have 100 percent of the caliphate,” Trump said.
U.S. officials have said in recent weeks that IS has lost 99.5 percent of its territory and is holding on to less than two square miles in the villages of the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the bulk of the fighters are concentrated.
Georgia
Series of underground blasts rattles Atlanta
ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating an electrical problem that sparked nearly a dozen underground explosions in midtown Atlanta.
Both police and Atlanta Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries Wednesday morning, but witnesses reported that manhole covers were blowing off during the repeated explosions.
Fire Rescue spokesman Cortez Stafford said about 10 large explosions were reported by witnesses around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Police closed several midtown blocks of Peachtree Street, the main artery through the city, and Stafford said some patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown were moved away from the street as a precaution.
Florida
Barnacle-covered cross washes up on beach
FORT LAUDERDALE — A large, barnacle-covered wooden cross has washed ashore along a South Florida beach, captivating tourists who dragged it from the water’s edge.
John Skorupa told the Sun Sentinel he was walking along Fort Lauderdale beach Saturday when he came upon the 20-foot cross swaying in the water.
A group of people carried it up and onto the beach, where it now rests in the sand, becoming a popular photo spot.
Skroupa says theories about its origins abound at the local tiki bar. The one that makes the most sense to him is that it floated from Puerto Rico after a series of hurricanes.
Wire reports