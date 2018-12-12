New York
National Enquirer admits to ‘catch/kill’
NEW YORK — The parent company of magazines including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch has admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Donald Trump become president.
Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday they had agreed not to prosecute American Media Inc. for secretly assisting Trump’s campaign by paying $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The company then intentionally suppressed McDougal’s story until after the election.
Wednesday’s development brought fresh attention to “catch-and-kill,” in which a publication pays for exclusive rights to someone’s story with no intention of publishing it, either as a favor to a celebrity subject or to gain leverage over the person.
Media organizations have a right not to run stories, but AMI acknowledged that its payments to McDougal were done specifically to assist Trump’s election bid and were made “in concert” with his campaign. Prosecutors said that makes the payment an illegal corporate campaign contribution.
District of Columbia
After Khashoggi killing, US debates Yemen role
WASHINGTON — The Senate is debating a resolution that would call on the U.S. to pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a measure that has won new support in the aftermath of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Senate voted 60-39 on Wednesday to open debate on the resolution, signaling there is enough support to win the 50 votes needed. But it’s unclear how amendments to the measure could affect the final vote, which is expected to come Thursday.
Trump’s comments upend US approach
WASHINGTON — The United States and China have taken pains this week to emphasize that their trade talks are entirely separate from the U.S. case against a top Chinese technology executive. But with a few words, President Trump obliterated the distinction, saying he’d wade into the case if it would help produce a trade agreement with China.
China has already detained a former Canadian diplomat in what appears to be retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei. On Wednesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland expressed concern that another Canadian may have also been taken into custody.