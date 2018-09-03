Georgia
Officer shot, 1 suspect dead near Walmart
ATLANTA — Authorities say a police officer has been shot by a shoplifting suspect near a Walmart store .
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 34-year-old Covington Officer Matt Cooper is in serious condition following the Monday afternoon shooting.
Police say officers were responding to the report of a shoplifting, when the suspects ran away and fired, hitting Cooper.
Twenty-one-year-old suspect Aaron Demonta Fleming was shot and killed at the scene. Authorities say the gunshot was likely self-inflicted. Two other suspects are in police custody.
Colorado
8-year-old boy killed by float in parade
WINDSOR — Colorado police say an 8-year-old boy has died after being struck by a float during a Labor Day parade.
The incident happened during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade about 20 miles southeast of Fort Collins.
Authorities and witnesses say the boy was a participant on a church-sponsored float and the incident occurred near the end of the parade route.
The boy’s name was not immediately released.
Todd Vess of Windsor Severance Fire Rescue says it wasn’t immediately clear whether he fell from the float or was walking beside the float when he was struck.
The parade was canceled as emergency personnel treated and transported the child to a hospital .
Vermont
Moose drowns after onlookers crowd it
SOUTH HERO — A moose drowned in Lake Champlain after people crowded around the animal to take its picture, Vermont wildlife officials said.
Fish and Wildlife Warden Robert Currier said the moose swam across the lake from New York to South Hero, Vermont, on Saturday. He said it made it onto land but was forced back into the water, likely feeling threatened by onlookers. The moose succumbed to exhaustion and drowned.
Currier said he wasn’t there when the moose re-entered the water, but believes onlookers played a role based on what he heard from them and from local authorities.
“It was struggling pretty good at that point. We were waiting for a boat to respond to try to assist it, but before the boat arrived, it had drowned,” he said Monday.
Iowa
Protesters begin march against Dakota Access
DES MOINES — About two dozen environmental demonstrators are undertaking a 100-mile march in Iowa to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
The Des Moines Register reports that they began their eight-day trek Saturday in Des Moines.
Advocacy groups Bold Iowa and Indigenous Iowa organized the march to show unity against the $3.8 billion, four-state pipeline.
Protesters plan to walk 10 to 15 miles a day, completing the march Saturday in Fort Dodge.
Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities President Regina Tsosie told the newspaper that the pipeline could break and poison the water. She also says it has desecrated sacred sites.
Protesters have pushed back against the pipeline for years. But a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of the pipeline released last week says it poses no significant environmental threats.