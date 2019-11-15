Ohio
Measure would ban abortion outright
COLUMBUS — A group of conservative lawmakers in Ohio has introduced a bill to outlaw abortion outright except to save the pregnant woman’s life.
State Rep. Candice Keller, a Republican from Middletown, said the bill’s backers are tired of taking an incremental approach to ending abortion.
“The time for regulating evil and compromise is over,” she said in a statement. “The time has come to abolish abortion in its entirety and recognize that each individual has the inviolable and inalienable Right to Life.”
The legislation, introduced Thursday, declares a fetus a person and would subject doctors who terminate pregnancies to potential murder charges.
Ohio is among states that have passed restrictive abortion laws in recent years.
Deer wanders into Walmart, slips around
WOOSTER — A whitetail went retail for a bit this week when it entered a Walmart store in Ohio.
Patrons in Wooster in northeastern Ohio say the deer was kicking shelves as it walked through the store Wednesday afternoon.
Bert and Dawn Moore encountered the deer after stopping in for a few things. Bert Moore told the Wooster Daily Record he feared the doe was in danger of hurting itself or others.
Moore says he grabbed the deer when it grew tired after slipping on the floor and then lay on it to keep it still. Moore, another shopper and store employees helped the animal get out. It disappeared into a field.
California
States widen challenge to Trump’s car rules
SACRAMENTO — California on Friday broadened its effort to block the Trump administration from ending its authority to set greenhouse gas emission and fuel economy standards for cars and trucks.
It was joined by 22 states, the District of Columbia and two cities in suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, building on a similar lawsuit it filed in September a day after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration withdrew California’s waiver.
The latest lawsuit challenges the EPA’s attempt to revoke part of a waiver it granted California in 2013 permitting the state to impose its greenhouse gas and zero emission vehicle standards. It asks the court to rule that California’s rules are protected under the federal Clean Air Act.
The coming court battle will help mold a major aspect of the nation’s climate policy because 13 other states and the District of Columbia have adopted California’s standards.
District of Columbia
Judge: US-born woman who joined IS not citizenWASHINGTON — A federal judge has ruled the U.S. government was correct when it determined a woman who joined the Islamic State group was not an American citizen despite her birth in the country.
Lawyers for the family of the woman said Friday that they plan to appeal the ruling.
Hoda Muthana was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama. In 2014, she left the U.S. to join IS apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not a U.S. citizen because her father was a diplomat at the time of her birth and revoked her passport.
She surrendered in January to U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces as the Islamic State began losing the last of its self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria and has been in refugee camps ever since. Muthana said she regretted her decision to join the group and wanted to return to the U.S. with her toddler child, the son of a man she met while living with the group. The man later died.
Maryland
Bank teller accused of assaulting customer
BEL AIR — Police in Maryland have arrested a bank teller accused of breaking into the home of a customer who had recently withdrawn a large sum of money.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release 19-year-old Nathan Michael Newell assaulted a 78-year-old man and his stepdaughter Monday night inside their home. He got away but was arrested at the bank Wednesday.
Freedom Federal Credit Union president and CEO Michael MacPherson told The Baltimore Sun that Newell has been fired. Charging documents say Newell confessed to the crime and said he did it because he was tired of working two jobs.
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told WJZ-TV it was “almost like a reverse bank robbery” and he hadn’t seen anything like it in 34 years in law enforcement.
Louisiana
Judge suggested rapist pay victim $150,000
BATON ROUGE — A judge has defended his reasoning for suggesting that a rapist pay his victim $150,000 in exchange for a possibly reduced sentence.
The Advocate reported Special Judge Bruce Bennett filed a court document saying his unsolicited offer was meant to help the victim of Sedrick Hills, should she accept it. He said the funds would at least “partially empower” her to control her “economic destiny.”
His offer last week surprised the defense and prosecutors, and the victim immediately refused it, saying she doesn’t want any amount of money from her attacker.
The woman, now 31, was raped in 2003 when she was 15. She told the court Hills took 16 years from her life and asked Bennett to take the same from him. He was sentenced to 12 years.
Wire reports