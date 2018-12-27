Minnesota
Storm dumps snow, creates havoc on roads
MINNEAPOLIS — Post-holiday travelers were finding driving difficult as a winter storm dumped heavy snow and whipped up gusty winds across parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota on Thursday.
Up to 11 inches of snow had fallen in the Moorhead-Alexandria area of western Minnesota by mid-afternoon Thursday, and it was still snowing, said meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein of the Twin Cities National Weather Service.
The line of snow ended just northwest of the Twin Cities around Elk River, Hasenstein said. The snowfall peaked around 3 inches at the Minneapolis airport, then rain starting early Thursday melted the snowpack.
Officials in North Dakota issued a no-travel advisory for the eastern part of the state due to icy roads and reduced visibility. Blustery winds were causing blizzard conditions in Jamestown, North Dakota, and in northern South Dakota, where transportation officials reported visibility was down to a quarter-mile along a stretch of Highway 10.
Idaho
CenturyLink outage is nationwide headache
BOISE — Many CenturyLink customers across the U.S. were without internet Thursday amid a lengthy outage that stretched from New York to California.
The outage began early in the day and continued into the evening. CenturyLink’s network was “still experiencing a disruption,” but the telecommunications company was working to restore services, CenturyLink said in a statement.
The statement provided no other details, including the cause of the problem and how many customers were affected. Jessica Rosenworcel, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, said via Twitter it was a nationwide outage and her agency needed to investigate.
In Arizona, some police agencies said 911 systems crashed temporarily or had intermittent problems. They were directing people with emergencies to call other numbers.
Florida
Woman with plastic gun robs mail carrier
A Florida woman is behind bars after she used a plastic gun to rob a post office truck, then rode away on a tricycle before telling Collier County Sheriff’s deputies that she was God, according to Naples Daily News.
Deputies were responding to a Dec. 22 report about a woman who had pointed a gun at people, WINK reported. When deputies located Leida Crisostomo, they said she was “holding a black and silver handgun” while riding a tricycle, per WBBH.
Deputies said the 52-year-old pointed the gun at a jogger and then a mail carrier, who exited his USPS truck and gave Crisostomo a package before she rode away on her tricycle, according to WINK.
Crisostomo surrendered to the deputies, and told them she was God, and that voices told her to do things, WBBH reported.
The Naples woman was taken to Collier County Jail, where she was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to jail records.