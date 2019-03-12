DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
US expands program making asylum seekers wait in Mexico
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government said Tuesday it has expanded a program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases proceed through immigration court. Officials also reported that 240 migrants seeking asylum have been returned to Mexico under the program.
Homeland Security officials said the program is now also at the Calexico port of entry, about 120 miles east of the San Ysidro port in San Diego, where it began in late January.
The Trump administration’s program is a major shift in how the U.S. handles the cases of immigrants seeking asylum and fleeing persecution in their homeland. Asylum-seeking families have typically been released from U.S. custody and allowed to settle with family or friends while their cases wind through immigration courts, which often takes years.
Critics, including President Donald Trump, have said that amounts to “catch and release,” which administration officials want to limit with the new program.
Avenatti says he no longer represents Stormy Daniels
WASHINGTON — Michael Avenatti, who became famous as the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, said Tuesday that he no longer represents the porn actress who alleged she had an affair with President Trump.
In the last year, the duo rose to become household names in their fight against Trump, dominating cable news shows for months and taunting the president in interviews. As conservative pundits hit back, Avenatti became Daniels’ top protector and promoter, defending her life choices and job as a porn star, calling out hypocrisy against her and painting her as an American hero.
Avenatti said Tuesday that he told Daniels last month he was terminating their agreement and had made the decision after lengthy discussions. He would not provide details.
NORTH CAROLINA
Confederate statue removed from historic court
WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina city removed a Confederate statue Tuesday from the grounds of an old courthouse, drawing applause from onlookers for the rare move in a state where such monuments are largely protected by law.
Construction crews in Winston-Salem spent more than an hour attaching a harness and a cage-like metal frame to the statue of an anonymous soldier, then hoisted it from atop its pedestal with a large crane.
A small group of people watching clapped and cheered as the statue was taken down and placed on a flatbed truck. The column and base were then dismantled and removed piece by piece, with workers finishing up in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS
Smollett team: Court cameras would show state’s flimsy case
CHICAGO — A lawyer for Jussie Smollett said Tuesday that she would welcome cameras in the courtroom during the “Empire” actor’s trial on charges accusing him of lying to the police, saying there has been a lot of leaked misinformation and cameras would allow the public to “see the evidence and the lack thereof.”
Attorney Tina Glandian made the comments during a brief hearing Tuesday in Cook County criminal court during which both sides agreed that cameras would be allowed at the next hearing in the case, which is scheduled for Thursday. During that hearing, the case will be assigned to a trial judge who will then likely ask Smollett to enter a plea.
During the hearing, which was held after local news organizations requested that cameras be allowed in the courtroom, Judge LeRoy Martin, Jr. said that the new judge will decide whether or not to allow cameras in the courtroom during subsequent hearings and the trial.
CALIFORNIA
Mom’s boyfriend charged in killing of girl found in duffel bag
LOS ANGELES — The boyfriend of the mother of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag on a horse trail was charged Tuesday with one count of murder.
Emiel Hunt, 38, allegedly killed Trinity Love Jones about March 1, according to charges filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The girl was found dead March 5 by a park worker who spotted part of her upper body sticking out of a black duffel bag at the bottom of an embankment in Hacienda Heights, just southeast of Los Angeles.
Hunt, who has a record of felony child abuse, was arrested Saturday when he was found sleeping in his vehicle near San Diego International Airport.
Wire reports