Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Upper Midwest is about to plunge into a deep freeze.
The National Weather Service says the wind chill factor could dip to 40 to 50 degrees below zero in parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota and to 30 to 35 below in the Dakotas starting Thursday night and lasting into next week.
Such wind chills, which describe the combined effect of wind and cold temperatures on exposed skin, could cause frostbite within minutes.
Connecticut
HARTFORD — A community college fired a business professor Thursday accused of comparing education officials to Nazis by shouting in German and giving a Nazi salute for more than 10 minutes at a faculty and administrators’ meeting.
Paul Broadie II, president of Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, announced the firing of Charles Meyrick, saying a school investigation determined the assistant professor committed “serious misconduct.”
Officials said the Nov. 2 disruptions at Manchester Community College, where faculty and administrators of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system were meeting about school consolidation, were part of “increasingly alarming behavior” by Meyrick, including his being disruptive at prior meetings.
Michigan
DETROIT — Sweethearts — those chalky little candies with messages on them — won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day.
The New England Confectionary Co. — or Necco — had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring.
Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season.
Wire reports