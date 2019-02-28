District of Columbia
US growth pace likely to slow from last quarter
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy turned in a solid performance in 2018, boosted in part by tax cuts and higher government spending. But growth slowed by year’s end, and most economists envision a weaker outlook for the coming months and probably years.
The nation’s gross domestic product, the broadest gauge of economic health, expanded at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the October-December period, the government said Thursday. That was down from a 3.4 percent rate in the July-September period and a sizzling 4.2 percent pace from April through June.
During those months, the economy benefited from tax cuts and from higher government spending, the gains from which are thought to be fading.
California
Actor Perry hospitalized for undisclosed reason
LOS ANGELES — “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry has been hospitalized, his publicist, Arnold Robinson, said Thursday.
Paramedics responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and took a patient to a hospital, the city’s fire department said. Public records list the address as Perry’s.
No reason for the hospitalization or any details on his condition were given.
Drought conditions are almost eliminated
LOS ANGELES — California is drenched and its mountains are piled high with snow amid a still-unfolding winter of storms that was unimaginable just a few months ago.
Drought conditions have almost been eliminated, hills blackened by huge wildfires are sporting lush coats of green, and snow has fallen in the usually temperate suburbs of Southern California.
Michigan
Hyundai, Kia recall over 500,000 vehicles
DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia have added more than a half million vehicles to a 3½-year string of U.S. recalls for engine failures and fires.
Three recalls released Thursday by the government added new problems and vehicles to the Korean automakers’ list of safety woes, which have brought hundreds of complaints about fires from across the nation.
The companies have recalled nearly 2.4 million vehicles for fire and engine failure problems since September 2015, and they are under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for potentially being slow to fix faulty vehicles.
