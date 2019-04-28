Virginia
Lugar, who helped in securing Soviet arsenal, dies
Richard Lugar, the longtime Republican senator from Indiana who helped start a program that destroyed thousands of former Soviet nuclear and chemical weapons after the Cold War ended, died Sunday at age 87.
Lugar died at a hospital in Virginia, where he was being treated for a rare neurological disorder called chronic inflammatory demylinating polyneuropathy, or CIPD, the Lugar Center in Washington said in a statement.
The soft-spoken and thoughtful former Rhodes Scholar was a leading Republican voice on foreign policy matters during his 36 years in the U.S. Senate, but whose reputation of working with Democrats ultimately cost him the office in 2012.
Lugar career was highlighted by his collaboration with Democratic Sen. Sam Nunn on a program under which the United States paid to dismantle and secure thousands of nuclear warheads and missiles in the former Soviet states after the Cold War ended.
He served for decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, twice as chairman, where he helped steer arms reduction pacts for the presidential administrations of George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, supported an expansion of NATO and favored aid to Nicaragua’s Contra rebels.
Born April 4, 1932, in Indianapolis, Lugar became an Eagle Scout and graduated at the top of his classes at both Indianapolis Shortridge High School and at Denison University in Ohio. At Denison, he met his future wife, Charlene. They married in 1956 and had four sons.
Washington
College says student was among those killed by crane
SEATTLE — A college freshman was among the four people killed when a construction crane fell from a building and crashed onto one of Seattle’s busiest streets, the university said Sunday.
Sarah Wong, who intended to major in nursing, was in a car when the crane fell from a building under construction on Google’s new Seattle campus onto Mercer Street Saturday afternoon, according to a statement released by Seattle Pacific University.
All four had died by the time firefighters had arrived Saturday afternoon, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said. Two were ironworkers who had been inside the crane while the other two were inside a car, Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said.
The names of those who died are expected to be released Monday.
The crane struck six cars and also injured four people.
New York
‘Avengers: Endgame’ obliterates records with $1.2B opening
NEW YORK — The universe belongs to Marvel. “Avengers: Endgame” shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally, reaching a new pinnacle in the blockbuster era that the comic-book studio has come to dominate.
The “Avengers” finale far exceeded even its own gargantuan expectations, according to studio estimates Sunday. The movie had been forecast to open between $260 million and $300 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that “Endgame” blew past the previous record of $257.7 million, set last year by “Avengers: Infinity War.”
In one fell swoop, “Endgame” has already made more than movies like “Skyfall,” ‘’Aquaman” and “The Dark Knight Rises” grossed in their entire runs, not accounting for inflation.
To accommodate demand, the Walt Disney Co. released “Endgame” in more theaters — 4,662 in the U.S. and Canada — than any opening before. Advance ticketing services set new records. Early ticket buyers crashed AMC’s website. And starting Thursday, some theaters even stayed open 72 hours straight.
Michigan
Judge and civil rights icon Keith dies at age 96
DETROIT — Judge Damon J. Keith, a grandson of slaves and figure in the civil rights movement who as a federal judge was sued by President Richard Nixon over a ruling against warrantless wiretaps, died Sunday. He was 96.
Keith died in Detroit, the city where the prominent lawyer was appointed in 1967 to the U.S. District Court, according to the Swanson Funeral Home.
Keith served more than 50 years in the federal courts, and before his death still heard cases about four times a year at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.
A revered figure in Detroit for years, Keith captured the nation’s attention with the wiretapping case against Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell in 1971. Keith said they couldn’t engage in the warrantless wiretapping of three people suspected of conspiring to destroy government property. The decision was affirmed by the appellate court, and the Nixon administration appealed and sued Keith personally. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where the judge prevailed in what became known as “the Keith case.”
Alaska
Jail fire kills 2 prisoners, seriously injures guard
NAPAKIAK — An early morning fire at an Alaska jail killed two inmates and seriously injured a guard who was trying to release them.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that authorities have not yet identified the victims of the fire in the village of Napakiak in southwest Alaska.
Alaska State Troopers received a report around 1:30 a.m. Sunday that the jailhouse was “full engulfed in flames” and that two prisoners inside their cells “were not able to get free” of their cells.
The injured guard was flown out of the community by a medivac helicopter. Two other guards escaped the building without reported injuries.
Police say it was not immediately clear how the fire started, although a guard reported the blaze was the result of a prisoner setting fire to a mattress.