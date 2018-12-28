New York
BETHEL — A three-day music festival will be held in August 2019 at the original Woodstock concert site to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic event.
The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced Thursday that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.
The center says performers will include “prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.” The venue says talks by “leading futurists and retro-tech experts” will also be featured.
The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969, drew more than 400,000 people to Max Yasgur’s farm in the Sullivan County town of Bethel, 85 miles northwest of New York City.
NEW YORK — Authorities say three more alleged leaders of an extremist Jewish sect have been arrested on charges of kidnapping two children in New York and the children have been found safe in Mexico.
Federal and New York state law enforcement authorities said Friday that the three plus a fourth man arrested earlier this week have been charged with abducting the 14-year-old and 12-year-old victims.
Auuthorities say the men are members of an extremist ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect called Lev Tahor.
Aron Rosner was arrested in New York City on Dec. 23 and co-defendants Nachman Helbrans, Mayer Rosner and Jacob Rosner were arrested Thursday after they were deported from Mexico.
Nevada
LAS VEGAS — Frank Adonis, an actor best known for his roles in Martin Scorsese films including “Goodfellas,” ‘’Raging Bull” and “Casino,” has died. He was 83.
His wife, Denise, told TMZ and Fox News that he died Wednesday in Las Vegas after several years of illness, mostly from kidney problems. She said he had been on dialysis and was on a ventilator for nine days, but they waited until after Christmas to take him off it.
Adonis, who was born in Brooklyn, also appeared in numerous other movies including “Wall Street,” ‘’True Romance” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” He had some 40 credits to his name, and his most recent role was in 2017 in “Proximity to Power.”
He’s survived by his wife and their two children, and another daughter from an earlier marriage.
Idaho
BOISE — U.S. officials said Friday that they have started investigations into a nationwide CenturyLink internet outage that has disrupted 911 service.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai called the outage that began Thursday “completely unacceptable” because people who need help couldn’t use the emergency number.
“Its breadth and duration are particularly troubling,” he said.
The commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau will investigate the cause and effect of the outage, he said. CenturyLink spokeswoman Debra Peterson said the outage “is not related to hacking,” but she declined further comment.
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A Chester County, Pa., man who barricaded himself in his home on Christmas night and shot multiple times at 11 SWAT officers surrendered nine hours later when a negotiator sang him the holiday carol “White Christmas,” authorities said Thursday.
Nathaniel R. Lewis, 34, of East Vincent, was charged Wednesday with 11 counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes. Authorities said Lewis’ estranged wife had asked police to go the home for a wellness check.
Florida
ORLANDO — A middle-aged male former labor analyst at Disney Cruise Line claims his younger female manager created a hostile work environment by bullying him about his age, bragging about sleeping with married men in the office and passing him over for promotions, according to a federal lawsuit.
Anthony McHugh claims in the lawsuit filed last month that his former female manager discriminated against him because of his sex and age, a scenario that legal experts say is rare given the genders of the employee and supervisor.
The unidentified female supervisor called McHugh a “stuffy old fart” in front of staff, moved his office to a windowless space, wouldn’t provide him with an iPhone or tablet like she did for staff younger than 40 and passed him over for promotions even though he says he was more senior and qualified, the lawsuit said.
Disney Cruise Line said in a statement that the claims in the lawsuit are without merit and “we will respond to them in court.” The Florida-headquartered cruise line is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Co. and operates four ships.
Wire reports