Indiana
President stumps
for Braun for Senate
EVANSVILLE — Casting the midterms as a referendum on his agenda, President Trump urged Indiana Republicans on Thursday to unseat Sen. Joe Donnelly, saying the vulnerable Democrat is “not going to vote for us on anything.”
Trump, who is kicking up his campaign travel as the midterm elections near, appeared in Evansville to boost support for wealthy Republican businessman Mike Braun, who is facing off against Donnelly in what is viewed as one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.
Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd, Trump called Braun a “special guy” and said he will “be a truly great senator.” Braun took the stage and pledged to be a “true ally” to Trump, “not somebody that says something when you’re in Indiana and does something differently when you’re in D.C.”
New York
Ex-Trump chauffeur drops lawsuit over OT
NEW YORK — A former chauffeur for President Trump on Thursday dropped his lawsuit alleging he was not paid for thousands of hours of work.
Noel Cintron’s attorney, Larry Hutcher, said the case has been submitted to arbitration for resolution.
The Trump Organization had requested just such a result in papers filed in Manhattan federal court earlier this month.
Cintron sued the Trump Organization in July, but not Trump. Still, he accused him of “callousness” and greed.
Paul Taylor, modern dance giant, dies at 88
NEW YORK — Paul Taylor, a towering figure in American modern dance who, in a career that spanned more than six decades, created a vast body of work that reflected both the giddy highs and the depraved lows of the human condition, has died. He was 88.
Spokeswoman Lisa Labrado told The Associated Press that Taylor died Wednesday at Beth Israel Medical Center in Manhattan. Labrado said Taylor was in hospice care and died of renal failure.
Taylor kept working well into his 80s, venturing into his company’s Manhattan studios from his Long Island home to choreograph two new pieces a year, and 147 in all.
“The works that satisfy me the most? They’re the ones I’m working on,” he told The Associated Press in a 2011 interview, while rehearsing “To Make Crops Grow,” his 137th dance. “It’s the work process that I like. Once it’s done, I want to put everything out of my mind. I’d rather forget it.”
California
LA man charged with threats over editorials
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles man upset about The Boston Globe’s coordinated editorial response to President Trump’s attacks on the news media was arrested Thursday on charges he threatened to kill the newspaper’s journalists, who he called an “enemy of the people,” federal prosecutors said.
Robert Chain’s phone calls to the Boston newsroom started immediately after the Globe appealed to newspapers across the country to condemn what it called a “dirty war against the free press,” prosecutors said. He is accused of making 14 calls between Aug. 10 and Aug. 22.
On Aug. 16, the day scores of editorials were published, Chain, 68, of the Encino section of Los Angeles, told a Globe staffer that he was going to shoot employees in the head at 4 o’clock, according to court documents. That threat from a blocked phone number prompted a police response and increased security at the newspaper’s offices.
Chain said he would continue threatening the Globe until it stops its “treasonous and seditious” attacks on Trump, according to a court complaint.
300-year-old oak tree branch crushes vehicles
PLEASANT HILL — Sections of a massive oak tree estimated to be at least 300 years old crashed down and damaged seven parked cars in a San Francisco Bay Area city.
Residents in Pleasant Hill, California, are now asking who’s responsible for the damage.
KGO-TV reported Thursday that overnight, a giant limb snapped off the oak, which the city had named “Emma” and declared a heritage tree.
Homeowner Ashley Cudd said the tree’s protected status meant she couldn’t chop it down and needed approval to trim it, which was granted once but denied several times.
Georgia
Authorities: Mother says she shot toddler
OXFORD — Authorities say a Georgia woman admitted to fatally shooting her 2-year-old daughter.
News outlets reported 31-year-old Jennifer Michelle Bellah has been arrested on charges including murder and aggravated assault in the Tuesday shooting. A Newton County Sheriff’s Office release said Bellah called 911 Tuesday night and told dispatchers she had shot her daughter, Natalya.
Natalya was pronounced dead at the scene of the Oxford home. The release says authorities believe Bellah acted alone, and authorities haven’t released a possible motive.
Pennsylvania
Thieves steal $40K
in rare insects, reptiles
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say current or former employees at an insectarium stole over $40,000 worth of rare insects and reptiles.
Authorities say the suspects stole about 90 percent of the animals at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion on Aug. 22 and possibly other days. Police say staff uniforms were found stabbed into a wall with knives.
Police are searching the three suspects’ homes for the animals but no arrests have been made. They say some of the insects, including a Mexican fireleg tarantula, have been returned.
Insectarium chief executive Dr. John Cambridge believes the animals were stolen to be resold.
