Alabama
Police officer killed in car-theft shooting
BIRMINGHAM — One Birmingham police officer was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday as the officers questioned two people suspected of trying to break into cars in Alabama’s largest city, authorities said.
Two suspects are in custody, one of whom was shot and is receiving medical treatment, according to police.
Police identified the officer who was fatally shot as Sgt. Wytasha Carter, 44, a member of the department since 2011. The names of the wounded officer and the suspects were not immediately released.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the officers had approached the two suspects just before 2 a.m. outside a downtown Birmingham nightclub, after a plainclothes officer spotted one of them checking door handles on cars parked outside the venue. Smith said one suspect opened fire after being confronted by the officers.
Virginia
Mix of snow, frozen rain pummels mid-Atlantic
RICHMOND — A winter storm that contributed to at least five deaths in the Midwest pummeled the mid-Atlantic region for a second day Sunday, bringing with it an icy mix that knocked out power, cancelled flights and contributed to hundreds of car accidents.
Virginia State Police said the driver of a military surplus vehicle was killed late Saturday after he lost control on Interstate 81 because of slick road conditions.
Virginia State Police said they responded to more than 230 traffic crashes and helped more than 100 disabled vehicles in Virginia from midnight to noon Sunday.
The storm knocked out power for nearly 200,000 people in Virginia and North Carolina on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us.
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Sunday, seeking to help utility crews restore electricity more quickly after power lines fell due to freezing rain, ice and toppled trees. Areas of the state’s western mountains and foothills were hardest-hit along with the western Piedmont region and nearly 1,000 state transportation workers were called out to clear ice and snow.
The wintry mix was also causing problems at airports in the region, including more than 250 flight cancellations Sunday at the three main airports serving the nation’s capital.
California
Shirley Boone, wife of Pat Boone, dies at 84
BEVERLY HILLS — Shirley Boone, the longtime wife of singer Pat Boone as well as a philanthropist, has died. She was 84.
She passed away on Friday surrounded by her four daughters, Cherry, Lindy, Debby and Laury, who sang to her, Milt Suchin, Pat Boone’s manager, said in a statement.
Shirley and Pat Boone had been married for 65 years. During that time, Shirley Boone helped to establish Mercy Corps, which has become an international charitable organization dedicated to addressing economic, environmental, social and political problems. She also published writings, hosted TV shows and recorded music.
Shirley Boone is the daughter of country singer Red Foley.
Shirley and Pat Boone had been high school sweethearts, and they married when he was 19 and rising to stardom.
District of Columbia
FAA brings back its safety inspectors
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration says it has brought about 500 furloughed safety inspectors back to work and expects more to return next week, potentially easing strains on the aviation system amid a partial federal government shutdown.
Most of the FAA’s 3,000 safety inspectors have been sidelined during the 22-day shutdown.
Inspectors oversee and certify inspections by airline and repair-shop employees. They’re not considered essential employees.
About 10,000 FAA air traffic controllers are on the job but not getting paid. Some Transportation Security Administration screeners are staying home rather than work without pay.