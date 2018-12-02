District of Columbia
Comey makes deal over House subpoena
WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey has reached a deal to testify privately to the House Judiciary Committee, backing off his legal fight for an open hearing, his attorney said Sunday.
Comey, whose lawyers went to court to challenge a congressional subpoena, said in a tweet that it was “hard to protect my rights without being in contempt.”
As part of a deal with legislators, Comey has been told that he is free to speak about the questioning afterward and that a transcript would be released 24 hours after he testifies, his attorney, David Kelley, said.
Comey’s lawyers told a federal judge on Friday that the interview should be done in a public setting because they fear that statements from a closed-door interview would be selectively leaked. A lawyer for Congress, however, argued that committees can conduct investigations however they please and Comey had no right to refuse a subpoena or demand a public hearing.
Comey is expected to be questioned about decisions made by the FBI in 2016, including a call not to recommend criminal charges against Democrat Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server and the FBI’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and Republican Donald Trump’s campaign. Trump fired Comey in May 2017.
California
Berry, star of ‘F Troop,’ has died at age 85
BURBANK — Ken Berry, an actor and dancer who played the affable and clumsy Capt. Wilton Parmenter in the 1960s sitcom “F Troop,” has died. He was 85.
Berry died Saturday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, hospital spokeswoman Patricia Aidem confirmed. The cause of death was not provided by Berry’s family.
“F Troop” was only on from 1965 to 1967 but the show lived on in syndication and the accident-prone Capt. Parmenter became one of Berry’s most well-known roles. After “F Troop,” Berry went to on to star in “Mayberry R.F.D.,” a spin-off of “The Andy Griffith Show,” where Berry appeared during the show’s final year.
Berry’s last television series was “Mama’s Family,” which aired for six seasons beginning in 1983.
Some wildfire victims allowed to go home
PARADISE — Authorities are lifting evacuation orders for some Northern California communities ravaged by the state’s deadliest wildfire but said no traffic will be allowed into the town of Paradise, which was the most devastated community in last month’s blaze.
The Butte County Sheriff’s office on Sunday said residents of neighborhoods in nearby Magalia can return to the area at noon on Sunday and public access would resume 24 hours later.
But the communities may have very limited services, and authorities urged residents to ensure they have food, water and fuel for their vehicles before returning. They also advised residents not to use electric generators because of potential back feeding of current and that fire and utility crews were still working in the area.
The office said late Saturday that the number of people listed missing since the wildfire has dropped to 25. That’s about half the people reported missing a day earlier and a fraction of the 1,300 unaccounted for about two weeks ago.