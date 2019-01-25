Washington
Measles outbreak up to 30 cases in northwest
VANCOUVER — The number of confirmed measles cases near Portland grew to 30 on Friday — an outbreak boosted by lower-than-normal vaccination rates in what has been called an anti-vaccination U.S. “hot spot.”
Public health officials in southwest Washington, just across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon, said people may have been exposed to the dangerous disease at more than three dozen locations, including Portland International Airport, a Portland Trail Blazers game, an Amazon Locker location and stores such as Costco and Ikea.
Twenty-six of the confirmed patients had not been vaccinated against measles, and the vaccination status of four others who were infected is unknown. One child has been hospitalized. Authorities say nine additional cases are suspected.
California
Plane is diverted after flight attendant dies
SAN FRANCISCO — A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to New York City was diverted to San Francisco after a male flight attendant died of an apparent heart attack, officials said Friday.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 landed Thursday night after Emile Griffith had “a suspected heart attack,” San Francisco airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.
Medical personnel attempted CPR during the flight but suspended those efforts before landing. The San Mateo County coroner declared the crew member dead on arrival, Yakel said.
Comedian Barnett dies across border in Mexico
The U.S. State Department has confirmed that American comedian Kevin Barnett has died in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, just across the border from San Diego.
The department did not give any cause of death and declined to make any further comment out of respect for the family.
The entertainment news site E! News reported Barnett died of a hemorrhage due to pancreatitis.
Barnett starred in the Fox sitcom “Rel.”
Documents: Facebook made profit off kids
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook allowed children to rack up huge bills on digital games while the company rejected recommendations for addressing what it dubbed “friendly fraud,” according to newly released court documents.
The lawsuit centered on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers by permitting them to spend hundreds of dollars buying additional features on games such as “Angry Birds” and “Barn Buddy” without their parents’ consent.
Kansas
Three men convicted in Kansas bomb plot
WICHITA — Three militia members convicted of taking part in a foiled plot to massacre Muslims in southwest Kansas were sentenced Friday to decades in prison during an emotional court hearing in which one of the targeted victims pleaded: “Please don’t hate us.”
U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren sentenced Patrick Stein, the alleged ringleader, to 30 years in prison and Curtis Allen, who drafted a manifesto for the group, to 25 years. Gavin Wright, who authorities said helped make and test explosives at his mobile home business, received 26 years.
The plot was foiled after another militia member alerted authorities.
