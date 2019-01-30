Florida
Car falls nine stories, bursts into flames
MIAMI — A car plummeted nine stories from a downtown Miami parking garage Tuesday night after it was left in gear and burst into flames, according to Miami Fire Rescue.
Miami Fire Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the incident happened after the car’s owner went to retrieve his Acura sedan from the parking attendant around 6 p.m. Only parking attendants can park the cars in the garage, which uses elevators to bring the cars to the various floors. There are no ramps.
The attendant went up to the ninth floor and tried to start the car using the key fob. “Somehow the car was in gear,” Carroll said, and it jerked forward.
The attendants told fire officials that the car struck the metal grate door of the elevator and fell down the shaft, before bursting into flames. Several parking attendants and a Miami police officer used the building’s fire hose to douse the flames until firefighters arrived.
Toddler bruised after encounter with rhino
MELBOURNE — A toddler who fell into a rhinoceros exhibit at a Florida zoo earlier this month suffered bruises to her chest, stomach, back and behind her right ear after being bumped by two rhinos.
A report on the incident released Wednesday shows the 21-month-old girl also had a bruised lung and lacerated liver.
The report by state wildlife investigators says the 28-pound girl fell through bars at a rhinoceros enclosure during a private tour with two employees at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, on New Year’s Day.
The report says two rhinoceros pressed the girl into the enclosure’s metal poles with their snouts before she was removed by family members and zoo staff. The girl’s mother suffered a severe bruise to her arm while trying to free the toddler.
Massachusetts
Police: Would-be bank robber gets cold feet
FALL RIVER — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say intended to rob a bank but got cold feet and left without a penny.
Fall River police told the Herald News the woman walked into the Fall River Municipal Credit Union on Monday afternoon and approached a teller.
Police say the woman hesitated, told the teller “give me a minute,” and went to a counter and wrote on a piece of paper. But she ripped up the note, dropped the pieces in the trash and walked out.
Bank employees pieced the note together, and it said: “Give me the money.”
California
Elephant seals overtake beach near San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — A colony of elephant seals took over a beach in Northern California during the government shutdown when there was no staff to discourage the animals from congregating in the popular tourist area, an official said.
Now they’re not going anywhere.
About 60 adult seals that gave birth to 35 pups took over a beach in Point Reyes National Seashore, knocking down a fence and moving into the parking lot, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.
The park north of San Francisco is home to a colony of about 1,500 elephant seals that tend to frequent another beach with 100-foot-tall cliffs that keep the animals protected and mostly hidden from the public, said park spokesman John Dell’Osso.
New Mexico
Vegetable oil vandals delay classes at school
EUNICE — A New Mexico high school was forced to delay classes after authorities say vandals poured vegetable oil throughout the hallways.
The Hobbs News-Sun reported the oil was poured at Eunice High School in the small city of Eunice late Sunday and forced janitors to clean up the mess Monday morning.
Principal Tracy Davis says surveillance cameras captured six people wearing black clothing with hoodies and gloves pouring the vegetable oil on floors. Davis says they entered the school through an unlocked classroom window.
Officials alerted parents and students via social media that classes were delayed until the oil was cleaned up. No arrests have been made.
Wire reports