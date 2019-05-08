COLORADO
Denver decriminalizes trippy mushrooms
DENVER — Voters have made Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in “magic mushrooms.”
Preliminary results show that the citizen-led initiative narrowly passed Tuesday. It makes the use or possession of psilocybin by people 21 and older the lowest enforcement priority for police and prosecutors.
Psilocybin has been federally outlawed since the 1960s, when it was widely known as a recreational drug. The ban stymied medical research, but small studies in recent years have found the substance had positive effects on anxiety and depression for cancer patients.
CALIFORNIA
Beverly Hills may end most tobacco sales
BEVERLY HILLS — The smoke hasn’t cleared yet, but Beverly Hills is poised to become the first U.S. city to end most tobacco sales.
The City Council in the world-renowned enclave of the rich and famous unanimously indicated Tuesday that it’s ready to snuff out most sales when it meets again on May 21.
The proposal currently contains a loophole allowing cigarette-loving tourists to obtain smokes at hotels. Three plush cigar lounges would also be exempt from the ordinance.
Beverly Hills already restricts the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products and bans smoking in hotel rooms and restaurants.
Under the proposed law, 24 tobacco-selling establishments — mainly gas stations, grocery stores and convenience markets — would have to clear their shelves of cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products beginning in some cases as early as next year.
Couple to pay $600K for uprooting tree
SONOMA — A California judge ordered a couple to pay nearly $600,000 for uprooting a 180-year-old oak tree that later died and causing other damage to a protected property about an hour north of San Francisco.
The damage was discovered in 2014, when a concerned neighbor reported heavy equipment and digging on a property protected under a conservation easement.
Sonoma Land Trust Stewardship Director Bob Neale went to check and found more than 3,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock had been removed and a 180-year-old oak tree had been uprooted without permits for any of the work, the Press Democrat reported Wednesday.
The heritage oak was uprooted and bound so it could be dragged to an adjoining ranch where property owners Peter and Toni Thompson had built a new estate home.
That heritage oak and two others the landowners sought to move over a haul road they bulldozed through the previously undisturbed site all died, along with a dozen more trees and other vegetation, according to court records.
The damage prompted the Sonoma Land Trust to sue the Thompsons.
ILLINOIS
Sex abuse judgment against Kelly vacated
CHICAGO — R. Kelly spent much of Wednesday in court, with his lawyer explaining to one judge that the singer didn’t respond to a lawsuit brought by one of his sexual abuse accusers because he is illiterate and with Kelly paying $62,000 in back child support during a second hearing.
At the first hearing, Judge Moira Johnson vacated a default judgment she made against Kelly after the singer failed to respond to a lawsuit brought by one of the four women he’s charged with sexually abusing.
Johnson reinstated the lawsuit after one of Kelly’s attorneys explained that the singer was in jail when he was served with the lawsuit documents and that Kelly didn’t respond because he can’t read.
The second hearing, which pertained to child support, came weeks after the judge in that case ordered Kelly to jail after finding him in contempt of court for failing to pay $161,000 in back child support to his ex-wife, who is the mother of his three children. Kelly remained locked up for three days until he raised the back child support.
The Associated Press