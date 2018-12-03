California
Lawyers want porn star to pay Trump $340K in legal fees
LOS ANGELES — Lawyers for President Donald Trump want porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay them $340,000 in legal bills they claim they earned successfully defending Trump against her failed defamation claim.
The attorneys are due in a Los Angeles federal courtroom Monday to make their case that they rang up big bills because of gamesmanship and aggressive tactics by attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had a one-night affair with Trump in 2006. She sued him earlier this year seeking to break a non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election about the tryst as part of a $130,000 hush money settlement. Trump has denied the affair, but essentially acknowledged the payment to Daniels.
Despite the deal to stay quiet, Daniels spoke out publicly and alleged that five years after the affair she was threatened to keep quiet by a man she did not recognize in a Las Vegas parking lot.
She sued Trump for defamation after he responded to the allegation by tweeting: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"
U.S. District Court Judge S. James Otero ruled in October that Trump's statement was "rhetorical hyperbole" against a political adversary and was protected speech under the First Amendment. Trump is entitled to legal fees, Otero said.
Trump's team of lawyers have accounted for more than 500 hours of work — at rates as high as $840 an hour.
New Jersey
FBI agents search home of Atlantic City's first-term mayor
ATLANTIC CITY — Federal agents searched the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. on Monday, but authorities and the mayor himself were tight-lipped about what prompted the raid.
Agents in dark blue FBI windbreakers carried white cardboard boxes out of the house, which is about a mile from Atlantic City's casinos. Earlier they removed a computer and a printer, stashing the items in dark sport utility vehicles.
Outside the home, FBI agent Jessica Weisman said, "We are here in an official capacity, executing a search warrant. That's all we can say."
Gilliam emerged from the home shortly after 12:30, ignoring shouted questions from reporters. He then got into his personal sport utility vehicle and drove away.
IRS agents also were on the scene, a spokesman for the service's criminal investigations unit said Monday.
District of Columbia
CIA director to brief Senate leaders on Khashoggi's death
WASHINGTON — CIA Director Gina Haspel is headed to Capitol Hill to brief Senate leaders on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Haspel is set to meet Republican and Democratic Senate leaders on Tuesday, as well as the chairmen and ranking senators on the key national security committees. The visit was confirmed by a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session.
Senators from both parties were upset that Haspel was not part of a closed-door session with top administration officials last week about Khashoggi's killing and the U.S. response.
Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, two months ago. Senators have moved to punish Saudi Arabia by advancing legislation to curtail U.S. backing for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The bill is pending further action on the Senate floor.
Arkansas
1 child dead, 45 people hurt in charter bus crash
LITTLE ROCK — A third grader was killed and at least 45 people were injured when a charter bus carrying youth football players from Tennessee rolled off an interstate and overturned before sunrise Monday in central Arkansas, authorities said.
Arkansas State Police said the bus crashed along Interstate 30 near Benton, about 25 miles southwest of Little Rock. Police said most of the injured were children and that they were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.
The elementary-school age children from the Orange Mound Youth Association in southeast Memphis were returning home after playing in a tournament in the Dallas area over the weekend, according to Memphis TV station WMC. Orange Mound is a historically black neighborhood that unites around its highly competitive youth football program.
One of half a dozen adults on the bus, Damous Hailey, said the players from 10 Orange Mound Youth Association football teams had been playing in all-star squads. He told The Commercial Appeal newspaper that the bus swerved then flipped "about 15 or 20 times," before landing on its side at the foot of an embankment.
Teams and coaches affiliated with the Orange Mound Youth Association have not returned phone calls and emails seeking comment.
Florida
1st responders marry on slab of home destroyed by storm
MEXICO BEACH — Two first responders in the Florida Panhandle have gotten married on the slab of their home that was demolished by Hurricane Michael.
Mexico Beach police Officer Brittany Medina and firefighter Ben Parham were married Saturday, almost two months after the Category 4 storm leveled most of the buildings in the community.
Medina wore a white dress and veil while Parham was in his firefighter's uniform. Guests sat on wooden benches.
The couple lost most of their possessions to the hurricane. But Medina told television station WMBB that she didn't have time to wallow in self-pity.
She kept working during the disaster and planning her wedding. Neighbors helped clean off the slab and made it safe for guests.