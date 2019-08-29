Immigration
Mumps sickens detained migrants
Mumps has swept through 57 immigration detention facilities in 19 states since September, according to the first U.S. government report on the outbreaks in the overloaded immigration system.
The virus sickened 898 adult migrants and 33 detention center staffers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its report Thursday.
New cases continue as migrants are taken into custody or transferred between facilities, the report said.
In response to the report, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said medical professionals at detention facilities screen all new detainees within 24 hours of their arrival .
District of Columbia
US to withdraw 5,000 troops in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON — President Trump said Thursday the U.S. plans to withdraw more than 5,000 American troops from Afghanistan and then will determine further drawdowns in the longest war in American history.
Trump’s comment came as a U.S. envoy is in his ninth round of talks with the Taliban to find a resolution to the nearly 18-year-old war. The president, who campaigned on ending the war, said the U.S. was “getting close” to making a deal, but that the outcome of the U.S.-Taliban talks remained uncertain.
“Who knows if it’s going to happen,” Trump told Fox News Radio. Trump did not offer a timeline for withdrawing troops.
Hurricane causes Trump to cancel trip
WASHINGTON — President Trump on Thursday canceled his planned weekend trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida.
Trump, announcing the last-minute change of plans at a Rose Garden signing ceremony, said it was “very important” for him to be in Washington to deal with the storm, which the National Hurricane Center predicts will make landfall on Labor Day as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds.
Trump had been scheduled to depart for Warsaw Saturday for a visit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II. He said he’ll be sending Vice President Mike Pence in his place.
New Hampshire
Governor helps with vanity plate problem
ROCHESTER — New Hampshire’s governor has stepped in to help a woman keep a 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common phrase parents say.
The state Division of Motor Vehicles asked Wendy Auger to surrender the plate, which reads “PB4WEGO.” The division said phrases related to excretory acts aren’t permitted.
Seacoastonline.com reported Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he reached out to the division and “strongly urged them” to allow the Rochester woman to keep the plate.
Wire reports