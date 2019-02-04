California
Plane breaks apart over neighborhood, 5 killed
YORBA LINDA — A Cessna 414A broke apart and crashed into a Southern California neighborhood, killing five people and injuring two Sunday, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer.
The plane exploded shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport about 12 miles west of the blaze.
According to preliminary radar data, the plane reached an altitude of about 7,800 feet and then made a rapid descent, said Eliott Simpson, an aviation accident investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.
The debris field spanned about four blocks, he said.
The main cabin of the airplane and one engine came to rest at the bottom of a ravine in the backyard of a house and the other engine landed on a street, creating a hole, Simpson said.
Aerial footage from news helicopters showed plane parts, including side panels and a propeller, scattered on rooftops and driveways near the burned house.
New York
Lawsuit: Power failure at federal jail a humanitarian crisis
NEW YORK — A weeklong power failure at a federal detention center in New York City spawned a humanitarian crisis that left inmates shivering in the dark and without access to visitors on some of the coldest days of the year, advocates said in a lawsuit filed Monday.
The Federal Defenders of New York, a public defender organization, sued the Bureau of Prisons, alleging it violated the constitutional rights of inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn by denying legal visits during the outage.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and a group of Democratic state lawmakers from the city also chimed in, saying they were also considering suing over conditions at the jail, where more than 1,600 inmates are held.
"We need answers, and we're going to do our damnedest to get to the bottom of what happened," said Sen. Jamaal Bailey, who toured the facility Sunday and said there was no heat on the fourth floor.
The Justice Department said that power was restored around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and that it was working to prevent future problems. The failure resulted from a Jan. 27 fire in an electrical room, the department said.
Nebraska
School district sues to identify its Twitter critic
OMAHA — A southeast Nebraska school district wants a court to help it learn who is behind a Twitter account that has targeted the district and superintendent.
Friend Public Schools says the unknown person behind the Friend Bulldog account has made false, libelous and defamatory statements accusing Superintendent David Kraus or the district of public indecency and other offenses.
The district's attorney, Justin Knight, also says in the lawsuit filed last week that the Twitter account might be mistaken for the district's official one because it uses a picture of the Friend Bulldog mascot.
Knight says the district in Friend, Nebraska, hopes to clear the names of everyone the Twitter user accused.
The online critic didn't immediately respond to a Twitter message sent Monday. The Lincoln Journal Star reported on the lawsuit first.