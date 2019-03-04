California
Luke Perry, heartthrob on '90210,' dies at 52 after stroke
LOS ANGELES — Luke Perry, who gained instant heartthrob status as wealthy rebel Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210," died Monday after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist said. He was 52.
Perry was surrounded by family and friends when he died, publicist Arnold Robinson said. The actor had been hospitalized since last Wednesday, after a 911 call summoned medical help to his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.
Those at Perry's bedside included his children, Jake and Sophie; fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer; former wife, Minnie Sharp, and mother Ann Bennett.
Although Perry was best-known for his role as McKay, he enjoyed a prolific film and television career. Most recently, he played construction company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on "Riverdale," the CW series that gives a dark take on "Archie" comics. A fourth season has been slated.
The actor's next big screen role will be in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," which is slated for release in July.
Several scenes from the 1994 film "8 Seconds," in which Perry played bull-riding champion Lane Frost, were filmed at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
South Carolina
Anonymous winner claiming $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
COLUMBIA — The mystery surrounding the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October is partly over as lottery officials announced Monday that a South Carolina resident had stepped forward to claim the prize but elected to remain anonymous.
A lottery commission statement said the person submitting the claim for what was the second-largest lottery in U.S. history has chosen the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000. That's the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history, it said.
The winning ticket was sold between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23 of last year at a convenience store in Simpsonville, a suburb of the South Carolina city of Greenville.
For months, South Carolina residents had speculated on why the winner hadn't stepped forward.
The winner had until April 19 to claim the prize. The statement Monday gave no clue as to why the winner took his or her time to come forward.
New York
Trump associate denies ex-Mariah Carey rep's hacking claims
NEW YORK — A lawsuit accused a Russia-born businessman and convicted felon with ties to President Donald Trump of hacking into a Hollywood friend's electronics and accessing confidential information about her celebrity contacts and Hollywood projects.
Felix Sater denied those allegations Monday, telling The Associated Press they had absolutely no truth to them.
Stella Bulochnikov Stolper, a former manager for the singer Mariah Carey, sued Sater and his personal assistant in New York on Friday, alleging they created an electronic backdoor to tap into her computers, smart phones and other devices.
The lawsuit said the pair engaged in "willful and malicious" hacking and the "misappropriation of valuable electronically stored property." Stolper is seeking at least $1 million in damages and wants them to turn over any pilfered material.
Sater, an off-and-on business adviser to Trump for several years, is due to testify before Congress next week about his work trying to get a Trump skyscraper built in Moscow.
Parents of dead West Point cadet retrieve his sperm
WEST POINT — The parents of a 21-year-old West Point cadet fatally injured in a skiing accident raced the clock to get a judge's permission to retrieve his sperm for "the possibility of preserving some piece of our child that might live on."
U.S. Military Academy Cadet Peter Zhu was declared brain dead Wednesday, four days after the California resident was involved in a skiing accident at West Point that fractured his spine and cut off oxygen to his brain.
The parents asked a state court judge Friday for permission to retrieve his sperm before his organs were removed for donation later that day at Westchester Medical Center. They argued the procedure needed to be done that day.
"We are desperate to have a small piece of Peter that might live on and continue to spread the joy and happiness that Peter bought to all of our lives," read the parent's filing in state court in Westchester County.
The first documented post-mortem sperm removal was reported in 1980 and the first baby conceived using the procedure was born in 1999, according to medical journals. Usually, the request comes from a surviving spouse.