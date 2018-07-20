NEW MEXICO
$100K is found after deadly bus crash
ALBUQUERQUE — Authorities investigating a deadly commercial passenger bus crash along a New Mexico highway said Friday that one of the passengers was carrying a backpack filled with almost $100,000 in cash.
Sandoval County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Elder confirmed during a news conference that the money was discovered after the passenger was transported to an Albuquerque hospital, where numerous other people and their belongings were taken following the crash. The discovery has prompted a separate investigation, Elder said.
The passenger was among close to 30 people who were injured when the bus rolled and was hit by another vehicle and then sideswiped by a semi-truck along Interstate 25 early Sunday. The three bus passengers who were killed were all women from Mexico who lived in Colorado.
HAWAII
Suspected cop killer
is shot to death
HONOLULU — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Hawaii police officer was killed during a shootout Friday after a three-day search, authorities said.
Justin Waiki was killed and an officer was injured during the shootout, Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe told The Associated Press after receiving confirmation from the police chief. Okabe said the injured officer was taken to Hilo Medical Center.
Police spokesman Alan Richmond said a woman who was with Waiki was also wounded during the shooting at the extreme southern end of the Big Island. Her condition was not immediately known.
Local and U.S. authorizes launched a manhunt for Waiki after Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa was shot and killed during a shootout Tuesday following a traffic stop near Hilo.
OREGON
‘Climate kids’ suit
is allowed to proceed
PORTLAND — A lawsuit filed by young activists who say the government is failing to protect them from climate change is still alive.
In San Francisco on Friday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the government’s second request for an order directing a lower court to dismiss the case.
The lawsuit brought by 21 children and young adults asserts the government has long known that carbon pollution causes climate change but has failed to curb greenhouse gas emissions. They are seeking various environmental remedies.
NORTH CAROLINA
Reporter loses job
in plagiarism probe
RALEIGH — A veteran North Carolina newspaper reporter lost her job after editors found she used material from other publications in her stories without credit.
The News & Observer’s Executive Editor Robyn Tomlin wrote earlier this week that the newspaper found at least a dozen instances in which Anne Blythe took phrases, sentences or whole paragraphs from other outlets without properly attributing the information.
