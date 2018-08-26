Massachusetts
Student gun control advocates protest outside Smith & Wesson
SPRINGFIELD — Student gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting on Sunday completed a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, where they protested gun violence and weapons manufacturing.
More than 100 protesters rallied outside company headquarters in Springfield. They held American flags and signs that read “We Can End Gun Violence” and “Books not Bullets.”
The marchers condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research.
Protesters said they also want the company stop making weapons outlawed under Massachusetts’ 2004 assault weapons ban. That law mirrors a federal ban that expired in 2004.
California
Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck
SAN JOSE — Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.
The California Highway Patrol says the Tesla rear-ended a fire engine that was stopped with its emergency lights activated along US-101 around 1 a.m. Saturday.
The 37-year-old driver, Michael Tran, told officers, “I think I had auto-pilot on.”
Tran was later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes.
It was unclear whether Autopilot was activated.
South Carolina
Woman with laser target gun killed by officers
BLACKSBURG — A coroner says police officers fatally shot a South Carolina woman after she pointed a gun with a laser targeting system at one of the officers.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says 41-year-old Stephanie Owens called 911 from her Blacksburg home early Sunday morning asking for help.
Fowler says that when Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies arrived, Owens had a gun and threatened to shoot them.
The coroner said in a statement that deputies tried several times to get Owens to drop the gun. But he says that about 55 minutes after she called 911, Owens pointed the laser target at a deputy, and four of the five officers at the scene fired on her.
Fowler says Owens died two hours later.
Hawaii
Ala. man fined for touching endangered monk seal
LIHUE — An Alabama man was fined $1,500 for touching a Hawaiian monk seal as well as harassing a sea turtle on Kauai, and then posting the videos on social media.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, said the Alabama resident, who was vacationing on Kauai last year, agreed to pay the fine, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported on Friday.
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement in Hawaii used the man’s social media accounts to track down his home address.
The Alabama man, in the video posted on Instagram with the hashtag #monkseals, walks up to a sleeping monk seal on Poipu Beach at night, and strokes it with his hand. The startled seal quickly turns toward him, and he runs away.
The man panned his camera to a sign from the NOAA urging beachgoers to maintain a safe distance from wildlife.
Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species. They are protected by both state and federal laws, including the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
Illinois
8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
CHICAGO — Eight people, including six children, were killed when a fire broke out before dawn Sunday at a Chicago apartment in one of the deadliest fires in the nation’s third-largest city in years, officials say.
Two other people were hospitalized in very critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. One of the children who died was an infant, according to Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago.
Officials had not released the names or ages of the victims, all of whom were in the same residence, Merritt said. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.
A woman who saw the blaze as she was returning home from work alerted people and gave them a chance to escape, Santiago said. She called 911 around 4 a.m., then began knocking on doors in the largely Hispanic Little Village neighborhood on the city’s southwest side.
At least two buildings caught fire, one of them described by fire department officials as a coach house.
Georgia
Fan charged after rushing stage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert
ATLANTA — Police say they are pursuing more charges against a man who rushed onstage during a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told The Associated Press that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell ran on stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the “On the Run II” concert was ending Saturday night. Police say Maxwell was quickly stopped by security people and backup dancers with the rapper.
Beyonce’s spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure says the singer and Jay-Z are fine.
Bender says Maxwell was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery. He was treated for minor injuries, and Bender says there were no other injuries.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Maxwell has a lawyer.