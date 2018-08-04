Kansas
Car sinks in river; girl dies, mom arrested
LAWRENCE — A Missouri woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car plunged into the Kansas River and the body of her 5-year-old daughter was pulled from the water.
The Lawrence, Kansas, police department says Scharron Renea Dingledine of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested on a first degree murder charge related to the girl’s death. She also faces an attempted murder charge stemming from critical injuries to her 1-year-old son, who remains hospitalized.
Police say the children were passengers in the vehicle that sunk Friday afternoon in the river in downtown Lawrence. The toddler and the mother were rescued.
The vehicle was pulled from the river by search and recovery crews.
Virginia
Water levels down at dam; evacuation lifted
LYNCHBURG — An evacuation order that covered about 150 homes in a Virginia city has been lifted after workers opened a sluice at a nearby dam to reduce water levels.
Officials in Lynchburg lifted the evacuation order Saturday afternoon. It had been in place since Thursday.
Earlier Saturday, water resources workers opened a sluice at College Lake Dam to lower reservoir levels so officials can make repairs to the dam.
The dam overflowed Thursday, prompting evacuation of about 150 homes in the city of 80,000.
South Carolina
‘600-lb Life’ star found dead from gunshot
LEXINGTON — Authorities say a reality television star from the series “My 600-lb Life” has been found dead at a South Carolina home. James “LB” Bonner was 30.
A Lexington County Sheriff’s Department incident report states that deputies performing a welfare check found Bonner dead from a gunshot wound Thursday.
It didn’t appear foul play was involved. The sheriff’s department said it wasn’t looking for any suspects but was awaiting an autopsy to say more about how he died.
Illinois
Woman, 57, mauled
by pit bull, dies
CHICAGO — A 57-year-old woman has died in Chicago after being mauled by a pit bull.
Police say the unidentified woman was attacked by a large pit bull dog around midday. When officers arrived on the scene, the dog charged police and the dog was shot dead.
The woman was transported to University of Chicago hospital where she was pronounced dead.
She suffered dog bites to her neck and throughout her body. Police are investigating, and the owner of the dog has not yet been identified.
California
Wild parrots branch out throughout SF
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s famous birds immortalized in the book and movie “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill” are now roosting in several neighborhoods throughout the city, a newspaper reported Saturday.
The parrots are roosting in other neighborhoods beyond their original home on the city’s Telegraph Hill, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The original flock of a few dozen squawking birds Mark Bittner wrote in his book have turned into a population of more than 300, according to the bird rescue group Mickaboo.