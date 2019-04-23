ILLINOIS
Brothers suing Smollett’s attorneys
CHICAGO — Two brothers who say they helped Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against himself sued the “Empire” actor’s attorneys on Tuesday, accusing them of defamation by continuing to insist publicly that the brothers carried out a real, bigoted attack on Smollett despite knowing that wasn’t true.
Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo said in a joint statement issued after their lawsuit was filed in federal court in Chicago that Smollett’s legal team has spread false accusations that have hurt their reputations and undermined their career prospects.
PENNSYLVANIA
Cosby fighting $1M a month legal bill
PHILADELPHIA — A fee dispute between actor Bill Cosby and one of the many law firms hired to address his legal problems shows the Los Angeles firm alone was billing Cosby $1 million a month in the run-up to his first sex assault trial.
The imprisoned Cosby is challenging a California arbitration award that upholds nearly $7 million of the $9.2 million billed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan for nine months work.
Cosby, 81, accused the firm in a petition Friday of elder abuse and “egregious” billing practices, and of fraud for representing both him and the insurance company he was fighting in court, American International Group Inc., over his coverage.
Quinn Emanuel was retained to represent Cosby in three lawsuits in late 2015, but eventually had 28 lawyers working on 10 cases involving 14 accusers across the country as Cosby’s legal woes snowballed. The lawyers made about $500 to $1,075 per hour.
Cosby paid the firm $2 million while AIG kicked in $2.3 million, the documents show.
State OKs ‘snot otter’ as official amphibian
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is getting an official amphibian, a nocturnal, unsightly salamander that’s sometimes known as a snot otter, lasagna lizard or mud devil.
The House voted 191-6 Tuesday to grant the honor to the Eastern hellbender, which can grow to be more than 2 feet long and is battling declining numbers across much of its range in the United States.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
White House officials boycott press dinner
WASHINGTON — The White House says Trump administration officials will not be attending this year’s annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday, following the president’s decision to boycott the event.
President Trump announced earlier this month that he would be skipping the dinner for the third year in a row, telling reporters it was too “boring” and “negative.”
The Associated Press