Pennsylvania
Drenching rains close roads, prompt rescues
DARBY — Overnight rains triggered flash flooding in parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania on Monday, closing down a heavily traveled interstate and sending water into homes in the mountainous coal regions.
State highway and emergency management officials reported numerous closed roads in a wide swath of the state from Williamsport to the Philadelphia suburbs, and some motorists had to be rescued.
The National Weather Service in State College said there were numerous reports of 6 inches of rain or more in Schuylkill and Columbia counties.
NWS meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said the latest downpours followed weeks of a stalled weather pattern that is drawing moisture from the Atlantic Ocean, hitting some communities repeatedly.
"It's been quite a rough go for them over the past three weeks," Tyburski said.
Florida
Devastating toxic algae bloom plagues Gulf Coast
LONGBOAT KEY — A toxic algae bloom has overrun Florida's southern Gulf Coast this summer, devastating sea life and driving people from the water.
Red tide — a naturally occurring toxic algae bloom that can be harmful to people with respiratory problems— has spread throughout the Gulf of Mexico, drifting in the water since it began in October. Stretching about 150 miles, it's affecting communities from Naples in the south to Anna Maria Island in the north and appears to be moving northward.
The algae turns the water toxic for marine life, and in recent weeks beachgoers have been horrified to find turtles, large fish like goliath grouper and even manatees wash up dead. In late July, a 26-foot long whale shark washed ashore on Sanibel Island, which is known for its pristine beaches. In places like Longboat Key, more than 5 tons of dead fish have been removed from beaches. This week, nine dead dolphins were found in Sarasota County, and marine biologists are investigating whether the deaths are related to red tide.
The Florida Wildlife Research Institute says the number of dead and stranded sea turtles is nearly three times higher than average.
On Monday, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in seven counties along Florida's Gulf that have been overrun by the pungent bloom. He also ordered $1.5 million to be spent on various clean-up efforts and to help business impacted by dwindling tourists.
Former WWE star 'The Anvil' dies at 63
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who joined with brother-in-law Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, has died. He was 63.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Neidhart fell at home, hit his head and "succumbed to his injury" on Monday in Wesley Chapel, Florida. No foul play was suspected.
Neidhart's daughter, known as Natalya, wrestles for the WWE and is a former women's champion. Neidhart made appearances with his daughter in the WWE reality series, "Total Divas."
Neidhart, Bret "Hitman" Hart and manager Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart made up the Hart Foundation stable in the 1980s and 1990s and the tag team won two WWE championships.
Neidhart wrestled mostly for WWE from 1985 to 1997 and was known for his pink and black gear, maniacal laugh and goatee.
Utah
Police: Man flies plane into his home after fight with wife
PAYSON — A Utah man flew a small plane into his own house early Monday just hours after he had been arrested for assaulting his wife in a nearby canyon where the couple went to talk over their problems, authorities said.
The pilot, Duane Youd, died. His wife and a child who were in the home survived despite the front part the two-story house being engulfed in flames, Payson police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval said.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in Payson, a city of about 20,000 60 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Investigators believe the twin-engine Cessna 525 belonged to Youd's employer and that he intentionally flew into his own house; Sandoval said he was an experienced pilot. It wasn't immediately clear who employed Youd or whether he was authorized to take the plane.
Maryland
Officer recorded punching a man could face assault charge
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer recorded while repeatedly punching a man in a street confrontation has resigned, and investigators are looking at charging him with second-degree assault, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said Monday.
Tuggle said at a news conference that the officer's use of "repeated head strikes" and attempts to take the man to the ground were "disturbing."
The video recorded Saturday begins with the officer standing in front of a black man who has his back to a wall. The officer, who is also black, can be seen shoving the man in the chest before the officer starts throwing punches. The man tries to block punches from the officer but doesn't appear to fight back. The man is pushed over some steps by the officer who continues to throw punches, and the video ends with the officer on top of him.
Attorney Warren Brown said his client, 26-year-old Dashawn McGrier, was the man being punched in the video. McGrier was hospitalized Saturday and wasn't charged, he said. At a news conference, Brown said McGrier suffered a fractured jaw and fractured ribs, as well as ringing in his ear and swelling on his face.