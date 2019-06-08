Texas
Agent saves migrant mom, son from bees
BROWNSVILLE — A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas is credited with saving a migrant woman and her young son who were attacked and covered by thousands of bees.
The agency said in a statement Friday that the agent was patrolling the Rio Grande in Brownsville, in southernmost Texas, when bees entered his patrol vehicle.
The agent was looking for the origin of the bees Tuesday when he found what he thought was just a bundle of clothing covered in the insects. He then realized it was a woman curled into a ball.
He ordered her to run into his vehicle and discovered she was covering her 8-year-old boy. The child began to vomit, and the agent rushed the pair to a hospital, where they are expected to recover.
New Mexico
Albuquerque plans Route 66 upgrades
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico’s largest city is the latest to embark on upgrades to its portion of the historic Route 66 Highway.
Officials in Albuquerque want to see improvements to a barren stretch of Route 66 in an area that some complain is a forgotten part of the city, KRQE-TV reports.
City officials are eying a $2.3 million plan that would add medians, landscaping and lighting along the Mother Road west of downtown. Currently, there are no sidewalks, landscaping or bike lanes and very few street lights.
Albuquerque has the largest part of Route 66 in an urban area.
Massachusetts
9 hospitalized when subway car derails
BOSTON — A subway car derailed Saturday in Boston, sending nine people to the hospital. Local emergency officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening, and the cause was under investigation.
Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday when a Green Line subway car derailed inside a tunnel near Kenmore Square.
A 10th individual was reported injured but declined treatment. Among the injured was the train’s operator. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene.
Emergency workers said they were told by witnesses that everything went dark and they were thrown around the car.
Michigan
Pickup truck hits Amish carriage, killing 2 kids
ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP — Authorities say a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan, killing two children and seriously injuring two others and a woman who were in the carriage.
The state police say the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck hit it Friday night in Algansee Township, a small farming community not far from Michigan’s borders with Indiana and Ohio.
The children who were killed were 6 and 2 years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say two other children, ages 3 and 4, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and that a woman also suffered serious injuries.
Sgt. Todd Price told ABC News that the pickup truck’s driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and is being held in Branch County Jail.
New York
Famous Four Seasons restaurant closing again
NEW YORK — New York’s famed Four Seasons Restaurant is closing less than a year after it reopened in a new location.
The New York Times reported that the midtown Manhattan restaurant known as the original power lunch destination will close Tuesday.
The Four Seasons lost its home in the Seagram Building when developer Aby Rosen took over the landmark skyscraper in 2016. It reopened in August 2018 in a new location three blocks away.
Iowa
Dems target Trump for anti-LGBTQ policies
DES MOINES — Democratic White House hopefuls attacked President Trump on Saturday as harmful to LGBTQ Americans and promised if elected they would not just restore gay rights but expand them.
Speaking to a crowd gathered in front of the Iowa State Capitol as part of the Des Moines gay pride festivities, seven candidates went after the president and offered their visions for how their administrations would handle gay rights differently.
“We now have a president who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a xenophobe, who is a religious bigot and who is a homophobe,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said to cheers from the crowd.
Louisiana
Police: Deputy filmed mother-baby sex act
ST. GABRIEL — Authorities say a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy filmed a mother performing a sex act on her 1-year-old boy.
News outlets report St. Gabriel Police arrested Shaderick Jones on Friday on multiple charges including principal to first-degree rape.
The boy’s mother was arrested Saturday on a charge of first-degree rape and incest. According to WAFB-TV, she told investigators she was coerced into performing the sex act because Jones had a traffic arrest warrant against her.
Wire reports