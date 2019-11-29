District of Columbia
Trump to meet Macron, Merkel at NATO summit
WASHINGTON — The White House said Friday President Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of next week’s NATO summit in London.
The summit comes at a critical moment for the 29-member military alliance, which has been fraying in the face of Trump’s complaints that too many NATO members are spending too little on defense.
Trump also has meetings scheduled during the summit with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte.
The summit is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday.
Missouri
Covered in blood, suspect enters police station
JEFFERSON CITY — The suspect in a pair of deadly shootings hours apart was charged with murder Friday, a day after he walked into a Missouri police station covered in blood and allegedly told people in the lobby that “I know I committed two murders.”
Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson charged 27-year-old Torry Andre Upchurch with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm all related to the killings.
Earle Key Jr., 17, of Jefferson City, was killed in the first shooting, reported around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they saw a man running from the scene, but officers were unable to find him.
Police responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to another shooting a few miles away. They found 33-year-old Shantae Hill-Cook of Columbia dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds and her car missing.
Texas
Evacuation order lifted; huge fire ‘contained’
AUSTIN — Officials lifted evacuation orders Friday for around 50,000 people on the Texas Gulf Coast, determining a massive fire was finally under control at a chemical plant rocked by two major explosions two days earlier.
“We are in a position to say it’s contained. We feel comfortable with the efforts that have been made by our firefighters,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said at a news conference in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston.
New Mexico
Prosecutor warns against coyote killing contests
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says coyote killing contests are illegal, and anyone caught organizing one or participating could face a misdemeanor.
The warning came Friday, after authorities learned through a social media post that a contest was planned Saturday in Curry County.
Balderas’ office and the State Land Office sent letters to the sheriff, requesting an investigation. State police and local prosecutors also were notified.
California
TikTok unblocks teen who posted on China’s Muslims
SAN FRANCISCO — Chinese-owned video app TikTok says it has unblocked a U.S. teenager and restored her viral video condemning China’s treatment of its Muslim minority.
The video was removed for 50 minutes Wednesday due to a “human moderation error,” according to a statement from Eric Han, an American who heads TikTok’s U.S. content-moderation team. The site’s guidelines don’t preclude the video’s content, Han said.
TikTok is popular with millions of U.S. teens and young adults but several U.S. senators have raised concerns about data collection and censorship on the site of content not in line with the Chinese government. The U.S. government has reportedly launched a national-security review of the site.
The 40-second video, which news reports identified as the work of 17-year-old Feroza Aziz of New Jersey, starts off as an innocuous tutorial on how to get long eyelashes. It then segues into an appeal for viewers to inform themselves of plight of the Muslim minority in China. “This is another Holocaust, yet no one is talking about it,” Aziz says.
Minnesota
Agency cited sprinkler need months before fire
MINNEAPOLIS — The agency that manages public housing in Minneapolis noted a need for sprinklers in older high-rise apartments months before a massive fire broke out in a 50-year-old building, leaving five people dead from smoke inhalation.
Although the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority didn’t specifically budget for high-rise sprinklers in a plan approved in September, the document does list them as a future priority.
