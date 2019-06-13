North Carolina
LAUREL HILL — Authorities in North Carolina say an active-duty soldier wearing military-issued ballistic gear opened fire into a home and was then wounded by return gunfire and injured in a car accident.
News outlets report 24-year-old Eric Jerrod Davis, a soldier at Fort Bragg, was charged with attempted murder Wednesday. Scotland County Sheriff’s investigators say he fired into a home early Sunday morning.
Authorities say he targeted someone inside the home and fired, with other people also inside. Davis was wounded when someone fired back, and then crashed his car while fleeing. Davis was reported “in a critical state and highly unstable,” at a hospital.
Tennessee
MEMPHIS — Police appealed for calm Thursday in a tense Memphis neighborhood where a rock-throwing crowd gathered after federal marshals fatally shot a black man who, authorities said, had rammed a police vehicle with a stolen car.
Thirty-six officers suffered minor injuries from flying rocks and bricks in the hours following the death of 20-year-old Brandon Webber, who was killed Wednesday evening after he exited the car holding some type of weapon, authorities said.
Webber had been wanted in a June 3 shooting that happened during a car theft about 25 miles south of Memphis in Hernando, Mississippi. The victim was shot five times and survived. The car was the one used to ram the police vehicle, according to DeSoto County, Mississippi, District Attorney John Champion, who spoke Thursday at a news conference.
Elected officials condemned the violence, and the police chief pleaded for patience while the shooting is investigated.
New York
NEW YORK — Cuba Gooding Jr. turned himself in and was arrested Thursday on charges he groped a woman in an encounter at a New York City night spot that appears to have been caught on video.
The 51-year-old Oscar-winning star of “Jerry Maguire” denies the allegations and pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges at a night court arraignment.
District of Columbia
WASHINGTON — The street outside of NASA’s headquarters has been renamed “Hidden Figures Way” to honor the African American women who served as “human computers” in the effort to send humans to the moon.
News outlets report dignitaries gathered Wednesday in Washington to unveil the new street sign, including district officials, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and others.
“Hidden Figures” author Margot Lee Shetterly and the families of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson also attended. Shetterly’s 2016 book details the women’s struggles as they crunched numbers at the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, in the pre-computer age. Johnson is now 100 years old and is the last of the three women still living.
Tennessee
KNOXVILLE — A Tennessee district attorney is reviewing all pending cases investigated by a detective who has said the government should execute gay people.
Knox County District Attorney Charme (SHARM’) Allen announced the action Wednesday in a statement after news outlets reported that detective Grayson Fritts made the remarks in his role as pastor of the All Scripture Baptist Church.
In sermons posted on the church’s Facebook page, Fritts preaches that gay people should be arrested and executed.
Speaking to news outlets Wednesday, Fritts said his beliefs didn’t affect his work in the sheriff’s office. He no longer works there after taking a buyout.
Wire reports