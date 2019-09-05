Arizona
M
t. Graham red squirrel could get federal aid
U.S. wildlife officials pledged Thursday to consider whether more habitat protections are needed for the Mount Graham red squirrel of eastern Arizona.
The red squirrels weigh a mere 8 ounces are found solely in the Pinaleno Mountains. Fires, roads and developments including a University of Arizona telescope complex have impacted the squirrel’s range. An estimated 75 remain in the wild.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also will consider more protection for the Mojave poppy bee of Nevada. Officials rejected petitions to protect Yellowstone National Park’s bison herds.
Wildlife advocates have campaigned for decades to halt the routine slaughter of bison migrating out of Yellowstone to reach their winter grazing grounds in Montana. The burly animals, also known as buffalo, once numbered in the tens of millions before overhunting reduced them to just a few small herds. Officials say the numbers now are stable.
California
Jury convicts no one in deadly warehouse fireOAKLAND — A jury on Thursday did not convict two men charged after flames tore through a party at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that had been converted into a mazelike artist space, stunning families of the 36 victims who had opposed a deal that would have put the pair behind bars.
Jurors acquitted Max Harris of involuntary manslaughter but said they could not unanimously agree on whether to convict or acquit Derick Almena after deliberating for nearly two weeks.
As the judge declared a mistrial, sobs and gasps erupted from family and friends of the victims who have packed the courtroom for the emotional three-month trial. The men were accused of filling the building in Oakland with so much clutter that it trapped people at an electronic music party nearly three years ago.
The building was packed with furniture, extension cords and other flammable material but had only two exits and no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinklers, prosecutors say.
Winds challenging crews fighting wildfire
MURRIETA — Renewed winds presented challenges for crews protecting homes from a stubborn wildfire that forced evacuations and school closures in Southern California on Thursday.
The blaze near the Riverside County city of Murrieta and unincorporated community of La Cresta grew to more than 2 square miles and was 7% contained, authorities said. There were no reports of structure losses.
The fire erupted Wednesday afternoon on rural land, and erratic winds quickly pushed flames down hills toward homes about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The cause may have been a lightning strike as hot, muggy weather produced thunderstorms.
Iowa
Rep. King takes drink from toilet, calls it good
Republican Rep. Steve King said that he drank from a toilet that also serves as a water fountain during a recent visit to a migrant detention facility and the water was “actually pretty good.”
“I actually went into that cell where it was reported that they were advised they had to drink out of the toilet,” King said at a Wednesday town hall in Eagle Grove, Iowa, which is his home state. “I took a drink out of there, and it was actually pretty good.”
King explained during the town hall that the stainless steel toilets have a water fountain on the back where the lid would typically be.
“In the back where the lid would be on our toilet, that’s also sealed,” King said. “And there’s a water fountain there, you push the button, the water comes out, and you take a drink; it’s how it is. It’s not drinking out of the toilet.”
Wire reports