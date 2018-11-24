North Carolina
FBI seeks assistance in kidnap investigation
LUMBERTON — The FBI is asking residents and business owners in a North Carolina county to turn over surveillance video that could help locate a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier this month.
The agency said in a statement Friday that it needs video from Robeson County as it tries to determine the exact movements of an SUV stolen from the mobile home park where Hania Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5.
Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.
The SUV was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.
New York
Man pulls machete on robbery suspect
HUNTINGTON STATION — A deli owner whipped out a machete and chased away a would-be robber who has been charged with holding up five Long Island businesses in the last two months.
Ana Guevara tells Newsday she realizes she and her husband could have been killed in the Thanksgiving Eve confrontation at Deli and Pupuseria in Huntington Station. Manuel Guevara thinks suspect Carlos Garcia had a fake gun.
Garcia, 35, was charged Thursday in robberies at two cell phone stores, two delis and a laundromat.
New Jersey
Rising seas, erosion put lighthouses in peril
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — Rising seas and erosion are threatening lighthouses around the U.S. and the world. Volunteers and cash-strapped governments are doing what they can, but the level of concern, like the water, is rising.
New Jersey’s East Point Lighthouse has been lighting up Delaware Bay for the better part of two centuries. But those same waters that the lighthouse helped illuminate might bring about its demise.
With even a moderate-term fix likely to cost $3 million or more, New Jersey officials are considering what to do to save the lighthouse. Nancy Patterson, president of the Maurice River Historical Society, says something needs to be done now.
State and local governments routinely shore up the perimeter of the lighthouse property with 3,000-pound sand bags and hastily bulldozed earthen walls. During normal conditions, the bay is about 40 yards from the lighthouse; aerial photos from 1940 show at least four times as much beach between the lighthouse and the bay as there is now.
Florida
NY dog found 1,200 miles away in Florida
SEFFNER — Eighteen months after Sinatra the brown and white Husky disappeared from his home in New York, he ended up wandering in a Florida neighborhood where 13-year-old Rose Verrill took him in.
Turns out, Sinatra once belonged to 16-year-old Zion Willis, who died in a gun accident in Brooklyn, New York, in 2015. He’ll be reunited with her family in Baltimore on Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that while the dog has been found, no one knows how it traveled 1,200 miles from New York to Seffner, which is near Tampa.
“He’s been such a wonderful guest and such a sweet dog,” said Rose’s mother, Denise Verril. “I can see why they love him so much.”
Wire reports