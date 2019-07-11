New York
Epstein lawyers seek house arrest for client
NEW YORK — Financier Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers argue he should be held under house arrest with electronic monitoring pending trial despite prosecutors’ claims he could flee to dodge sex trafficking charges.
The lawyers argued for bail in court papers Thursday in Manhattan federal court. A bail hearing for the 66-year-old is set for Monday.
Prosecutors argued in court this week for Epstein to be jailed ahead of trial. They say a trove of what seems to be nude pictures of underage girls was found in his mansion after his arrest on charges that he sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.
Epstein’s lawyer says the new charges are “ancient history” and can’t be brought because of a decade-old federal non-prosecution agreement when he pleaded guilty in Florida state court.
District of Columbia
General: Avoid early Afghanistan pullout
WASHINGTON — Pulling American troops prematurely from Afghanistan would be a “strategic mistake,” the Army general nominated to be Joint Chiefs chairman told senators Thursday. Mark Milley also said the United States should keep a “modest number” of forces in Iraq and Syria for now to maintain stability.
Milley assured the Senate Armed Services Committee that he will give his candid advice to President Trump regardless of any potential consequences to himself.
“We know what this is about, and we are not going to be intimidated into making stupid decisions,”
Milley said, in response to questions from Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, about whether he would be willing to tell Trump that he thought the president was wrong on any issue.
Ohio
After excessive doses, deaths, hospital fires 23
COLUMBUS — The Ohio hospital system where excessive painkiller doses were given to dozens of patients who died fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers Thursday and said it is changing leadership, a sign that professional fallout from the scandal has expanded far beyond the intensive care doctor accused of ordering the drugs.
The announcement by the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System came five weeks after that doctor, William Husel, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 of the deaths, marking one of the biggest cases of its kind against an American health care professional.
The newly fired employees include five physician, nursing and pharmacy management team members, President and CEO Ed Lamb said in a statement.
Oklahoma
Rattlesnake, uranium found in traffic stop
GUTHRIE — Police in Oklahoma say they found a rattlesnake, a canister of radioactive powdered uranium and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey during a traffic stop of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
The traffic stop happened June 26 in Guthrie, about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City. Guthrie police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police don’t know why the uranium was in the vehicle or how it was obtained, though uranium ore can be bought on Amazon.
Gibbs says police also found a gun in the console and a terrarium in the backseat containing a pet Timber rattlesnake.
Gibbs says the driver, Stephen Jennings, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor and driving with a suspended license.
Wire reports