CALIFORNIA
State braces for rain, snow in north
SAN FRANCISCO — Rain and snow falling across California have forced the closure of a major freeway, snarled commutes and triggered deadly wrecks on slick roads Wednesday as wildfire-ravished communities braced for dangerous mudslides and mountain residents faced a “potentially life-threatening” blizzard.
A series of storms have hit this week, and the latest one could be the strongest in Northern California.
“A powerful Pacific storm will hammer the West Coast into Friday with strong winds, heavy rain and heavy mountain snow,” the National Weather Service said. “Heavy rain will bring a threat of flash flooding along recent burn scars while blizzard conditions are expected” in the Sierra Nevada.
Heavy snowfall and crashes shut down westbound Interstate 80 at the Nevada border, blocking one of the two routes to the Sierra Nevada and most of Northern California’s ski resorts, authorities said.
In Southern California, fog on a mountain highway triggered a 19-vehicle crash. Thirty-five people were evaluated for injuries after the pileup on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass, but most declined to be taken to hospitals, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.
In areas recently scarred by wildfires, authorities fear small rivers and creeks will flood their banks and cause massive mudslides, further damaging communities struggling to recover from a historically bad fire season.
The blazes stripped hillsides of trees and other vegetation that stabilize soil and prevent mudslides, putting at risk thousands of people living in foothill and canyon areas devastated by wildfires.
Authorities told residents of Pulga to prepare to flee their canyon community that neighbors the town of Paradise, which was leveled two months ago by the Camp Fire.
Durst murder trial set for September
LOS ANGELES — New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been scheduled to go on trial in late summer on charges of killing a friend in Los Angeles nearly two decades ago.
A judge on Tuesday scheduled the trial to begin on Sept. 3, the Los Angeles Times reported .
Durst is charged with killing his best friend Susan Berman in 2000 to keep her from telling authorities what she knew about the disappearance of Durst’s wife in 1982.
Durst, 75, has pleaded not guilty to killing Berman and has publicly denied any involvement in the disappearance of Kathleen Durst. She is presumed dead.
Durst was arrested in New Orleans in March 2015, just hours before the airing of the final episode of HBO’s “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.” The documentary examined the disappearance of his wife, and the killings of Berman and the Texas neighbor, Morris Black.
Pier shooter seeks gun charge dismissal
SAN FRANCISCO — A Mexican man who touched off a fierce immigration debate over his role in the shooting death of a woman walking on a San Francisco pier is seeking to overturn his felony gun possession conviction. It was the only charge he was found guilty of after a jury acquitted him of murder.
Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate had been deported five times at the time of the shooting and was wanted for a sixth deportation proceeding.
Lawyers for Garcia-Zarate filed the expected appeal last week in state court. He contends he didn’t know a gun was in his hands because it was wrapped in a T-shirt when it fired and he dropped it almost immediately after picking it up. He argues in court papers that he can’t be convicted of illegal gun possession.
Garcia-Zarate was charged with murder and illegal gun possession for the fatal shooting of Kate Steinle in July 2015. Steinle was shot in the back was she walked with her father on a city pier crowded with tourists taking in the sights.
CONNECTICUT
TV journo arrested in bad check-writing
STAMFORD — A TV journalist known for confronting would-be child predators has been snared himself in a police investigation alleging he wrote bad checks for $13,000 worth of marketing materials.
Former “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. He was charged with issuing a bad check and released on a promise to appear in court.
Police say the 59-year-old Hansen wrote two bad checks to a local vendor for 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals he bought in the summer of 2017.
NBC’s “To Catch a Predator” ran from 2004 to 2007 and included sting operations for online child predators.