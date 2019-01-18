Missouri
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri congressman who yelled “go back to Puerto Rico” at Democrats during a heated House floor debate over the partial government shutdown has apologized to a colleague who perceived the comment as a racial slur directed at him.
Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican from Salem, said when he yelled the comment Thursday he was referring to a group of about 30 Democrats who went to Puerto Rico last weekend in the midst of the shutdown, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
But Rep. Tony Cardenas, a Democrat from California, said he believed the comment was directed at him. Cardenas, who organized the Puerto Rico trip, said he heard “go back to Puerto Rico” several times while he was growing up in Pacoima, California.
Smith, the House Republican conference secretary, said he didn’t know Cardenas organized the trip and the comment was not directed at any individual. He said he quickly apologized to Cardenas.
“I should not have done it, the outburst on the floor,” Smith said. “It was a reaction to them vacationing while the government was shut down.”
Iowa
SIOUX CITY — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduced herself to Iowa Democrats on Friday as a common-sense fighter for family, and especially children’s, issues, in her first visit to the early-voting state as a 2020 Democratic presidential prospect.
Unlike some of her potential rivals, the New York senator was starting from scratch in a state where few Democratic activists have a strong impression of her and where some say she’s known more for criticisms of her.
“We have to take on these systems of power that destroy our hopes” for better lives for families, Gillibrand told a dozen Sioux City Democrats at a coffee shop in the western Iowa city. “That’s why I’m running, and that’s what I think we have to fight for.”
Gillibrand, who announced her intentions to run on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, wasted little time getting to the state where the 2020 caucuses launch the Democratic presidential selection process.
Hawaii
HALEIWA — Two shark researchers who came face to face with what could be one of the largest great whites ever recorded are using their encounter as an opportunity to push for legislation that would protect sharks in Hawaii.
Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and conservationist, told The Associated Press that she encountered the 20-foot shark Tuesday near a dead sperm whale off Oahu.
The event was documented and shared on social media by her fiancé and business partner Juan Oliphant.
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said it was aware of photos of the great white and that tiger sharks also have been feeding on the whale.
New Hampshire
KEENE — Officials in a New Hampshire city have approved a restaurant sign that initially was removed over concerns that it sounded like profanity.
The name of the Vietnamese restaurant in a public building next to City Hall in Keene is a play on words. It calls itself by the name of a soup, which is spelled P-H-O, but is pronounced “fuh,” followed by the words “Keene Great.” It’s scheduled to open March 1.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in an email the sign was approved Friday and is in compliance. She said no one had submitted written permission to put up any sign until Jan. 4.
Dragon said officials decided to let the community “decide what they think of the sign and how they interpret it.”
Wire reports