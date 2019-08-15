Pennsylvania
Shooting suspect’s past shows weapons
PHILADELPHIA — The criminal history of a man suspected of barricading himself inside a Philadelphia rowhome should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower he used Wednesday to wound six police officers in a standoff that carried deep into the night, authorities said.
Maurice Hill, who authorities say had at least a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun when he opened fire on officers serving a drug warrant, has on his record multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records.
He has convictions for an array of crimes that include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offenses.
Hill, 36, served two stints in state prisons — three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was also hit with a 55-month federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.
Rhode Island
Two hurt when pickup drives through protest
PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s attorney general and state police launched investigations Thursday after a truck drove through a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center, which has since placed an employee on leave.
At least two people were injured, one seriously, Wednesday night outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, according to the Jewish youth movement Never Again Action. The center is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
A video posted by the group on social media shows a black pickup that protesters say was operated by a uniformed corrections officer driving up to an entrance blocked by demonstrators. The vehicle stops before again moving forward.
Never Again Action said Jerry Belair, 64, of Warren, suffered a broken leg and internal bleeding and was being evaluated at a hospital for a possible back injury.
New York
Autopsy: Epstein had broken bones in neck
NEW YORK — An autopsy of millionaire degenerate Jeffrey Epstein, who apparently hanged himself in a Manhattan federal prison cell, showed several broken bones in the accused sex trafficker’s neck, according to reports released Thursday.
The broken bones included the hyoid bone near his Adam’s apple and were found during a forensic examination of Epstein’s neck, sources told The Washington Post.
While the breaks are sometimes consistent with a hanging, they can also be caused by strangulation, experts told the paper.
Nevada
Grasshoppers leave Vegas, might return
LAS VEGAS — A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers has left Nevada, but the swarm could return in a few years, a report said.
National Weather Service meteorologists say the arrival of the grasshoppers in July was attributed to an uncharacteristically wet winter and spring that is likely to repeat in at least five years, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday.
Nevada recorded more rain in six months than the annual average of more than 4 inches before the migration arrived, scientists said.
Wire reports