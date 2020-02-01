Around the nation

New York
Mary Higgins Clark, suspense author, dies
NEW YORK — Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.
Her publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that she died of natural causes in Naples, Florida.
“Nobody ever bonded more completely with her readers than Mary did,” her longtime editor Michael Korda said in prepared statement. “She understood them as if they were members of her own family.
“She was always absolutely sure of what they wanted to read — and, perhaps more important, what they didn’t want to read — and yet she managed to surprise them with every book.”
Carjack spree passes for a
demolition derby
NEW YORK — A woman went on a carjacking spree in Manhattan, stealing three cars, flipping one over and crashing into more than a dozen other vehicles before being taken into custody, New York City police said.
Police said only minor injuries were reported, but the carjackings on Friday snarled traffic on the heavily traveled FDR Drive.
Aludein Marks, 25, of the Bronx, was charged with multiple counts of robbery, grand larceny, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on the charges.
Florida
Mar-a-Lago suspect refuses to go to court
WEST PALM BEACH — A Connecticut opera singer charged with using an SUV to blast through barricades outside of President Trump’s Florida estate, drawing law enforcement gunfire, refused to appear in court Saturday, delaying her initial appearance.
Palm Beach County Judge Ted Booras said Hannah Roemhild’s first hearing would be held Monday if she could be brought from the jail to the court without endangering herself or deputies, local media reported.
Roemhild, 30, is charged with two state counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after Friday’s wild chase through Palm Beach and past the president’s Mar-a-Lago club. She is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond. Officials have said Roemhild was “obviously impaired,” and they do not believe she targeted the president or Mar-a-Lago. He was not present.
Nevada
Bans on animal-tested
cosmetics could spread
LAS VEGAS — A growing number of U.S. states are considering a ban on the sale or import of cosmetics that have been tested on animals, as advocates argue testing products such as lotions, shampoos and makeup on rabbits, mice and rats is cruel and outdated.
The cause has gained support from consumers and many cosmetics companies, but the biggest hurdle is China, which requires that cosmetics sold in its large, lucrative market undergo testing on animals.
California, Nevada and Illinois all saw new laws take effect this year that ban the sale or import of animal-tested cosmetics.
District of Columbia
Bloomberg proposes tax plan to raise $5T
WASHINGTON — Michael Bloomberg said Saturday that he would raise taxes on the wealthy, increase the corporate tax rate and curb tax-free inheritances of large estates, elements of a tax plan that he says would raise $5 trillion over a decade.
Tax rates on low-income and middle-class Americans set by the 2017 Republican tax law would remain the same.
Bloomberg’s plan serves to show how he would pay for an array of proposed new spending initiatives, which so far top $3 trillion. His campaign cautioned that the tax plan could still change.
Wire reports