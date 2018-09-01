California
hgh ghg hgh ghg hg hgh ghg hghg hgh g
LOS ANGELES — Aretha Franklin was so hard-nosed in her business dealings that she demanded to be paid in cash before performing. Her heirs won’t have it so simple.
Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will.
As her four sons and other family members move on from Friday’s funeral in Detroit, they’re left with the potentially tall task of finding out how many millions she was worth, and divvying it up, a process that could take years and is likely to play out in public.
Estate law experts expressed surprise but not shock that a wealthy person like Franklin would put off making a will until it was too late. At least one of the singer’s attorneys said he urged her repeatedly over the years to draft one.
Ohio
hgh ghg hgh ghg hg hgh ghg hghg hgh g
CLEVELAND — Police say a 28-year-old woman has been fatally shot and seven men wounded during an event featuring local rap artists at a Cleveland nightclub.
A Cleveland police spokeswoman says officers were called to Club X-Rated, near downtown, around 1 a.m. Saturday and found the woman at the back of the bar with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at a hospital. Police earlier reported her age as 31.
The spokesman says a fight broke out inside the club leading to gunfire. The fight then spilled outside and more shots were fired.
Six of the men, ranging in age from 19 to 53, were treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, arm and hand and is hospitalized.
Indiana
hgh ghg hgh ghg hg hgh ghg hghg hgh g
GARY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said Saturday four people, including a child, have died in a wrong-way driver crash on Interstate 90.
Police said the crash early Saturday in Gary killed the driver of a Toyota SUV that was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway with no headlights on. She was identified as 25-year-old Tiara Davis of Calumet City, Illinois.
Police said the crash also killed three people in a Jeep: 45-year-old driver Octavio Chavez-Renovato of Chicago, his 34-year-old wife, Eva Gonzales, and their son, 14-year-old Luis.
All four died at the scene.
Florida
hgh ghg hgh ghg hg hgh ghg hghg hgh g
Racist phone calls mocking Florida’s black Democratic gubernatorial nominee appear to be from a white supremacist podcast that has also taken credit for inflammatory robocalls in Iowa and California.
In the recorded calls, someone falsely identifying himself as Andrew Gillum speaks in a racist, old-time minstrel dialect while asking voters for their support. The calls, which according to the Gillum campaign started Friday, are said to be paid for by The Road to Power — an Idaho-based video podcast.
“This is reprehensible — and could only have come from someone with intentions to fuel hatred and seek publicity,” Gillum campaign spokesman Geoff Burgan said in a statement. Burgan said it’s unclear how widespread the calls have been but that he has heard only reports of them in Tallahassee, where Gillum is mayor.
Gillum’s Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, is not affiliated with the podcast behind the calls. His campaign spokesman, Stephen Lawson, called them “absolutely appalling and disgusting.”
Wire reports