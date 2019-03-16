Vermont
Trooper revived after apparent drug exposure
LEICESTER — A Vermont State Police trooper who collapsed after apparently being exposed to an opioid-like drug during a traffic stop was revived by fellow troopers who administered the overdose-reversal drug Narcan, state police said Saturday.
Detectives are launching a full investigation into the incident, and testing is underway to determine what substance made acting Sgt. Brett Flansburg ill.
Flansburg stopped a vehicle late Friday night for a traffic violation in Leicester, about 40 miles south of Burlington. Flansburg later observed a passenger swallow a small bag he later said contained cocaine.
In searching the car, Flansburg located and collected as evidence a small quantity of heroin in a baggie, an empty plastic baggie and a syringe. The passenger, who was checked out by doctors, but needed no medical care, was taken into custody by other troopers and later charged with heroin possession.
California
‘Flintstone House’ called public nuisance
HILLSBOROUGH — A San Francisco Bay Area town is suing the owner of the quirky Flintstone House, alleging she violated local codes when she put dinosaur sculptures in the backyard and made other landscaping changes that caused local officials to declare it a public nuisance.
The town of Hillsborough filed a complaint this week against Florence Fang, a media mogul who purchased the orange-and-purple, bulbous-shaped house in 2017.
She began installing the large metal sculptures, a sign in the driveway that reads “Yabba Dabba Doo,” figurines of characters from “The Flintstones” animated sitcom, a staircase, a parking strip, a deck and other additions to the front and backyard.
In October, a code enforcement panel found the changes created “a highly visible eyesore and are out of keeping with community standards.”
Florida
Catholic priest accused of drugging, raping
MIAMI — A Roman Catholic priest in Florida is facing charges that he drugged a female parishioner and raped her.
The Rev. Jean Claude Jean-Philippe was in a Miami-Dade County jail late Saturday charged with sexual battery on an incapacitated victim.
The Miami Herald reported that in October the 64-year-old priest invited the victim to his home at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead. The woman said she drank tea he gave her and passed out. She told investigators she woke up two hours later naked in Jean-Philippe’s bed, believing she was raped.
She did not notify police until two weeks ago after telling another priest. Officers say Jean-Philippe confessed when confronted.
New York
Arrest made in killing of reputed mob boss
NEW YORK — A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of the reputed boss of the Gambino crime family, New York City police said.
Anthony Comello was arrested in New Jersey in the death of Francesco Cali on Wednesday in front of his Staten Island home, said Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, who stressed that the investigation is in its early stages.
“There are multiple, multiple angles that we are exploring,” Shea said at a news conference at police headquarters. “Was the person paid to do it? Were others ?”
Cali, 53, a native of Sicily, was shot to death by a gunman who may have crashed his truck into Cali’s car to lure him outside. Shea said Cali was shot 10 times.
April the Giraffe gives birth again on YouTube
ALBANY — April the Giraffe gave birth again in front of an enthralled YouTube audience Saturday.
More than 300,000 watched live as April gave birth to a healthy male calf at around 12:45 p.m., the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York said.
Park officials say the newborn giraffe was on its feet by 1:27 p.m., and nursing by 1:51 p.m.
April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri. This is April’s fifth calf and the second for her and Oliver, the dad of Tajiri and the newborn. A naming contest for the new calf will be held soon.
