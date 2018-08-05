New York
Police: Baby’s body pulled from water
NEW YORK — Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.
A family visiting from Oklahoma spotted the approximately 8-month-old boy in the shallow water near the shoreline at about 4 p.m. Sunday and alerted police. One of the family members went into the water and pulled the diaper-clad baby to shore.
Police say no parent or guardian was at the scene and the child showed no signs of trauma.
New Mexico
Message leads police
to 11 kids in compound
TAOS — A message that people were starving, believed to come from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico, led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions.
Taos County sheriff’s officials said Saturday the children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia — 145 miles northeast of Albuquerque in an isolated high-desert area near the New Mexico-Colorado border. They were turned over to state child-welfare workers.
Two men were arrested during the search. Siraj Wahhaj was detained on an outstanding warrant in Georgia alleging child abduction. Lucas Morten was jailed on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.
A 3-year-old boy reported missing from Georgia’s Clayton County since December 2017 was not among the 11 children found at the compound.
Three women, believed to be the mothers of the children, were detained and later released.
Washington
Amazon removes
Nazi-themed items
SEATTLE — Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white-supremacist symbols from its website after criticism from advocacy groups.
An Amazon executive said the company blocked the accounts of some retailers and might suspend them.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota complained to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos last month. The company’s vice president of public policy, Brian Huseman, responded to Ellison, telling him that Amazon prohibits listing products that promote or glorify hatred, violence or intolerance.
In early July, the Partnership for Working Families and the Action Center on Race and the Economy highlighted Amazon listings including swastika pendants, baby onesies with burning-cross logos and a costume that makes the wearer look like he has been lynched — the model appears to be a black man.
Maryland
School bus overturns on parkway, hurting 14
ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION — More than a dozen people were injured Sunday when a school bus carrying musicians from New York to the nation’s capital overturned off the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
A fire department spokesman said some of the injuries were serious but none were life-threatening.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department
said 14 people were injured. Three were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
North Carolina
Marine who joined supremacists booted
CAMP LEJEUNE — A Marine identified as a member of a white-supremacist group involved in violence during last summer’s white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is out of the military after being convicted at a court-martial.
The Daily News of Jacksonville, North Carolina, reports Lance Cpl. Vasillios Pistolis was kicked out of the Marine Corps last month after serving a jail sentence at Camp Lejeune. Marine Corps Headquarters spokesman Maj. Brian Block said membership in extremist or hate groups violates Marine Corps values.
Pistolis did not return a message Sunday seeking comment. Marine spokesmen did not respond to emailed messages on Saturday.
ProPublica and Frontline PBS reported in May that Pistolis was a member of a neo-Nazi group and bragged about violence he committed at the rally.
Florida
Stoneman Douglas detectors delayed
PARKLAND — Metal detectors will not be installed for the start of classes at the high school where 17 students and faculty were slain on Valentine’s Day.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie sent a letter Friday to parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students informing them that plans for the metal detectors were on hold.
A school board workshop on security measures is scheduled for Aug. 14. Among the issues is how to get 3,200 students through metal detectors each morning.
“As we continue our due diligence to implement the program — consulting with vendors and experts and reviewing turnkey solutions — many issues have been raised that require the District to pause and have a more thoughtful discussion on policy and procedural aspects of this pilot,” Runcie wrote.
Classes start Aug. 15.
California
5 killed as Cessna
crashes in parking lot
Authorities say five people on board a small plane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when a Cessna crashed in a Southern California parking lot.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said the twin-engine plane declared an emergency Sunday before crashing about a mile from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport.
Orange County Fire Authority Cap. Steve Concialdi said the aircraft was heading to the airport when it came down and struck an empty parked car in the lot of a Staples store.
Photos from the scene showed the plane upright but on its belly. Several nearby streets around a shopping center and the South Coast Plaza mall were closed.