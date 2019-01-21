Nevada
Man linked to 4 killings thought to be in US illegally
RENO — Authorities investigating four recent Nevada killings say murder charges are pending against a man suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.
Wilbur Martinez-Guzman, 20, was arrested Saturday in Carson City and is being held on possession of stolen property, burglary and immigration charges.
Authorities say they expect to file murder charges against him in the coming days in the shooting deaths of an elderly Reno couple and two women who lived near the town of Gardnerville.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said at a Sunday news conference that federal immigration authorities told his office Martinez-Guzman had lived in Carson City for about a year and was in the country illegally.
Furlong said Monday he didn’t know where Martinez-Guzman is originally from, and a message left with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not immediately returned.
Oklahoma
Two university students leave over blackface video
NORMAN — Two University of Oklahoma students have voluntarily withdrawn from the school after one appeared in a video posted on social media wearing black face paint and using a racial epithet, the university’s president said Monday.
Jim Gallogly said the two women apologized for what he called a “shocking, racist video” and that they appeared taken aback by the backlash after the video appeared Friday on Twitter.
He said the university is investigating whether a third student was involved in the video.
Since the video surfaced, the OU Black Student Association has called for a zero-tolerance policy on hate speech, more social and cultural classes, more multicultural faculty and staff, and additional financial assistance for African-Americans at the school.
The association has yet to respond to Gallogly’s announcement.