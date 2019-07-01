District of Columbia
Chief says shorthanded TSA will handle July 4 travel surge
The chief of the Transportation Security Administration says travelers should see only a slight increase in checkpoint wait times over the four-day July 4 holiday weekend despite the diversion of about 350 employees including screeners to the U.S.-Mexico border.
David Pekoske said Monday that TSA can manage the loss of those screeners if it is only temporary. He said the border deployment has not had a measurable impact on airport wait times so far.
TSA expects to screen about 12.1 million people between Wednesday and Sunday for the July 4 holiday period. Pekoske told reporters that Sunday will be the busiest day at checkpoints as holiday travelers fly home, but there will be crowds each day in early morning and again in late afternoon and early evening.
Employees from TSA and agencies are helping Customs and Border Protection agents by performing non-law enforcement duties in connection with an influx of migrants at the southern border. The Homeland Security Department plans to eventually hire contractors for that work, Pekoske said.
Trump says tanks will be part of July Fourth in Washington
WASHINGTON — President Trump says military tanks will be part of Washington's Fourth of July celebration later this week.
Asked Monday about his plans, Trump said tanks will be stationed outside but provided no other details.
Trump had wanted a parade of military tanks and other equipment in Washington after witnessing a similar parade in Paris in 2017. But that plan eventually was scuttled, partly because of cost.
This year, the president is organizing an event called "Salute to America" that the administration says will honor the U.S. military.
Trump plans to deliver a speech at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday. The annual fireworks display will go off closer to the Lincoln Memorial than the Washington Monument.
Utah
Medical sergeant from Ogden dies in Afghanistan
FORT BRAGG — The U.S. Army says a medical sergeant has died from noncombat injuries in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Army Special Operations Command issued a statement saying that Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins died Sunday in Helmand Province. The 31-year-old was from Ogden, Utah, and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group.
The news release provided no more information about the cause of death.
Robbins joined the Army in 2006 and deployed to Iraq the following year with the 101st Airborne Division.
Robbins is survived by his wife and a son, said Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, who called the sergeant "one of Utah's finest" in a statement Monday.
California
Facebook mail site evacuated after possible sarin scare
MENLO PARK — A Facebook mail facility near company headquarters was evacuated Monday after a routine check found mail possibly containing the nerve agent sarin.
Authorities put the site under quarantine as they conducted additional testing. Four buildings were evacuated and three have been cleared for people to come back in, said Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison in a statement. The suspicious package was delivered around 11 a.m. to one of the company's mail rooms, he said.
There were no reports of injuries, Menlo Park Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said. Incoming mail undergoing routine processing by machine tested positive for sarin, but it could have been a false positive, Johnston said.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation.
Georgia
Cyberattack forces agency to shut down websites
ATLANTA — A Georgia state agency says a cyberattack has forced it to shut down some court websites.
News outlets report hackers demanding a ransom infected computers with malware at the Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts. Agency spokesman Bruce Shaw said Monday that officials have "quarantined our servers and shut off our network to the outside."
It wasn't immediately clear how many Georgia courts were affected, or to what degree their operations were interrupted.