Hawaii
Victim killed by shark was California man, 65
MAUI — A California man who died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in Hawaii was pulled ashore missing a leg, according to a witness.
Shark warning signs were posted Sunday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died a day earlier.
Witness Allison Keller told Hawaii News Now that the man appeared unconscious as rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR Saturday morning.
The victim was a 65-year-old resident of California, according to Hawaii's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.
The man was swimming about 60 yards from shore when the attack happened, according to authorities.
The last fatal shark attack in Hawaii was in 2015, when a snorkeler off Maui was killed.
Nevada
Found 137-year-old Winchester rifle has new home
BAKER — A 137-year-old rifle found five years ago leaning against a juniper tree in Great Basin National Park in Nevada is now part of an exhibit dedicated to the "Forgotten Winchester" at the park visitor center near the Utah border.
The weathered Winchester Model 1873 is in a case designed to capture the way it looked when park archaeologist Eva Jensen stumbled across it on a rocky outcrop above Strawberry Creek during an archaeological survey.
Based on its condition, experts believe the weapon might have been abandoned in the forest more than a century ago.
But nearly five years after its discovery, park officials still don't know who it belonged to or why it was left against the tree. No sales or ownership records have been found
The serial number was visible, allowing experts at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming, to determine it was made in 1882.
New Mexico
Nobel-winning physicist Gell-Man dies at 89
SANTA FE — Murray Gell-Mann, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who brought order to the universe by helping discover and classify subatomic particles, has died at the age of 89.
Gell-Mann died Friday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His death was confirmed by the Santa Fe Institute, where he held the title of distinguished fellow, and the California Institute of Technology, where he taught for decades. The cause of death was not disclosed.
Gell-Mann transformed physics by devising a method for sorting subatomic particles into simple groups of eight — based on electric charge, spin and other characteristics.
He also developed the theory of "quarks," indivisible components of matter that make up protons, neutrons and other particles.
Cal Tech professor Fiona Harrison called Gell-Mann one of the great theoretical physicists of his time.
California
3 hurt in log ride crash amusement park
RIVERSIDE — Authorities say three members of a family were injured, one critically, when they were ejected from the log ride at a Southern California amusement park.
Fire officials say the ride malfunctioned and one of the log-shaped vessels overturned Saturday at Castle Park in Riverside.
Officials say riders were thrown from the vessel and trapped in the water.
Fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta says a woman was hospitalized in critical condition. A man and 10-year-old boy were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Guzzetta says a pump apparently malfunctioned, preventing the flow of water onto the track. He says when the log descended from one of the falls, there wasn't enough water to slow it down and it crashed.
The log ride is closed during an investigation but Castle Park will remain open through the weekend.
Virginia
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded when gun violence erupts at party
CHESAPEAKE — Authorities say 10 people have been shot - one fatally - when gun violence erupted at a holiday weekend party in Virginia.
Police were called to the Chesapeake neighborhood of Holly Cove just before 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of traffic congestion and people refusing to move vehicles.
WAVY.com has quoted a spokesperson with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as saying that that facility was treating eight patients with gunshot wounds, all male.
Investigators have not released any suspect information.
Oklahoma
Teva settles for $85 million in opioid case
NORMAN — One of the drugmakers named in Oklahoma's lawsuit over the opioid crisis has agreed to a settlement in which it will pay the state $85 million.
Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter both announced the settlement Sunday in separate statements. Teva, its related affiliates and Johnson & Johnson and several of its subsidiaries were set to go to trial Tuesday in Norman.
Hunter said the case against Johnson & Johnson will proceed on schedule.
He also said the funds from the settlement with Teva will be used to fight the opioid crisis in Oklahoma.
Teva did not admit any wrongdoing under the settlement.