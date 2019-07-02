Michigan
Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca dies at 94
DETROIT — Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.
Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford’s lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.
He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: “If you can find a better car, buy it!”
Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit’s most significant cars — including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.
District of Columbia
Pence abruptly cancels trip to New Hampshire
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence has abruptly canceled a planned trip to New Hampshire, but the White House and his office refuse to say why.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said only that, “Something came up and the VP needed to be in D.C.,” adding: “there is no cause for alarm.”
One senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the situation, said the issue was not national security-related. Another senior administration official said it was not related to any kind of health issue impacting Pence or President Trump.
Pence had been scheduled to visit Manchester, New Hampshire.
Florida
NASA launches Orion crew capsule in a test
CAPE CANAVERAL — NASA conducted a full-stress launch abort test Tuesday for the Orion capsules designed to carry astronauts to the moon.
The capsule was empty for the morning demo, which officials said appeared to be successful.
Barely a minute after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the abort motor fired, pulling the capsule from the booster about 6 miles up. The capsule continued upward another 2 miles, then flipped to jettison the abort tower.
NASA chose not to use parachutes to keep this test version of the capsule simple and thus save time, and so it crashed into the Atlantic at 300 mph as planned, the three-minute test complete. Twelve data recorders popped off in bright orange canisters before impact, for ocean retrieval.
Hawaii
Law on prostitution will be a first in nation
HONOLULU — Hawaii is poised to become the first state in the U.S. to remove a requirement that a person be a victim of sex trafficking to have a prostitution conviction erased.
The new law will toss prostitution convictions for those who avoid additional convictions for three years, even if they can’t prove they have been victims of sex trafficking.
Victim advocates say most trafficking victims aren’t able to reveal or prove they are victims because they fear their pimp or sex buyer will retaliate. They may depend on their pimp or trafficker for their livelihood.
South Carolina
Woman sleeping in her home is killed by car
SENECA — Authorities say a 19-year-old driver being chased by police crashed his car into a South Carolina home, killing a woman asleep in the basement.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the vehicle landed atop 39-year-old Vanessa Neimeyer around 11:35 p.m. Monday in the Seneca home she shared with her mother and grandmother. She died at the scene.
Addis said in a statement the driver didn’t stop for a checkpoint and led troopers on a 1.5-mile chase.
Authorities say the driver missed a turn as the road ended and traveled more than 150 feet into the home.
Alabama
15-year-old roofer falls to death at iron factory
CULLMAN — An underage construction worker is dead after he fell while repairing the roof of an Alabama business.
Al.com reported it happened about 11 a.m. Monday at Cullman Casting Corp., an iron factory in Cullman.
The 15-year-old roofer, whose name was not released, was described by police as a Guatemalan national living in Alabama.
Police Lt. Todd Chiaranda says the teenager stepped into one of the unsupported sections of the roof and fell about 35 to 40 feet.
North Carolina
Mom: United put son on plane to Germany
RALEIGH — A North Carolina woman says United Airlines put her teenage son on the wrong international flight, nearly sending him to Germany instead of Sweden.
Christer Berg told WRAL-TV that her 14-year-old son was traveling alone to visit his grandparents and realized something was wrong as the plane prepared for takeoff. She says her son texted her from the runway that it was odd a flight to Sweden was filled with so many people who spoke German.
Berg says her son alerted a flight attendant, who sent the plane back to the terminal. He missed his correct flight and was put on a later one. He arrived at his grandparents’ home Monday.
United Airlines spokesman Frank Benenati told USA Today that the company has apologized to the family.
