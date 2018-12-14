New York
Johnson & Johnson denies asbestos claim
NEW YORK — Johnson & Johnson on Friday forcefully denied a media report that it knew for decades about the existence of trace amounts of asbestos in its baby powder.
The report by the Reuters news service sent the company’s shares into a tailspin, suffering their worst one-day sell-off in 16 years.
Reuters cited documents released as part of a lawsuit by plaintiffs claiming that the product can be linked to ovarian cancer. The New Brunswick, New Jersey company has battled in court against such claims and on Friday called the Reuters report “one-sided, false and inflammatory.”
Connecticut
Bomb threat empties Sandy Hook school
NEWTOWN — A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday, a day of memorial services and moments of silence to mark the sixth anniversary of the massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators.
Teachers and students at the school were sent home for the day after the threat was called in around 9 a.m., and police did a sweep of the building. But they said they did not believe the threat was a credible. Authorities said it specifically referenced the anniversary.
Georgia
National Park Service buys MLK’s birth home
ATLANTA — The National Park Service has bought the home in Atlanta, Georgia, where Martin Luther King Jr. was born in 1929.
Citing a National Park Foundation release, news outlets reported the civil rights leader’s family has owned the home on Auburn Avenue for more than a century and closed the sale last month for an undisclosed amount. Congress declared the home a National Historic Site in 1980, and the National Park Service began offering tours of it in 1982.
Kentucky
Court order: Unseal OxyContin testimony
FRANKFORT — A Kentucky appeals court says the secret testimony from a former president of one of the world’s largest manufacturers of dangerously addictive opioid painkillers must be released to the public.
A three-judge panel ruled Friday the deposition of Richard Sackler must be unsealed, along with about 17 million pages of other documents that were part of Kentucky’s complex lawsuit against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The testimony could reveal more information about what company officials knew about the drug when they were selling it.
The documents will not be released immediately. The appeals court upheld a lower court ruling, which ordered the release.
Wire reports