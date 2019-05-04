Illinois
1 body found, 2 believed dead in plant explosion
WAUKEGAN — An explosion and fire at an Illinois silicone factory was believed to have killed three people, authorities said Saturday, as they recovered the body of one victim while suspending the search for the other two.
Crews suspended their search due to concerns about the stability of the structure, and Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said they would not resume searching until what remains of the plant is torn down.
The three were among nine employees who were inside AB Specialty Silicones in the Waukegan, about 50 miles north of Chicago, when the explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Lenzi said. Four were taken to hospitals and two declined treatment. Authorities have not identified the employees.
Lenzi said it’s unlikely the missing workers survived.
Governor announces plan to legalize pot
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday he’s reached an agreement with key lawmakers on a plan to legalize recreational marijuana in the state starting next year.
The legislation would allow adults 21 and older to legally buy cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries. Illinois residents could possess up to about an ounce of marijuana, while non-residents could possess about half an ounce.
California
Death row inmate, 56, dies of natural causes
SAN QUENTIN — Authorities say a man who was sent to California’s death row for killing and mutilating a 5-month-old girl has died of natural causes.
State corrections officials say Brett Pensinger, 56, died Thursday night at a hospital. The specific cause of his death is pending.
Pensinger was sentenced to San Quentin’s death row in 1982 for killing a 5-month-old San Bernardino County girl. Prosecutors say Pensinger, who was then 19, kidnapped Michelle Melander and her brother, Michael, after drinking with their parents. The infant was killed. Her brother was released unharmed.
Another death row inmate died last month after being found unresponsive in his cell. Thirty-five-year-old Miguel Magallon was sentenced for killing a Los Angeles County public safety officer during a 2004 robbery.
Pennsylvania
10 dogs found dead; 47 others taken from home
PULASKI — Animal welfare authorities say almost 50 dogs have been removed from a western Pennsylvania home where another 10 dogs were found dead.
The Humane Society of Mercer County says the 47 living dogs were found during a Friday night raid on a home in Shenango Township.
Humane society officer Courtney Ivan said about 14 of the dogs were in crates, and the rest were running free throughout the house.
Texas
Pilot OK after crashing helicopter he built
NEW CANEY — Investigators said Saturday a homebuilt single-person helicopter has crashed on a grassy area near a Houston-area church.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the accident happened Saturday in New Caney as the rotorcraft attempted to make an emergency landing. FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the aircraft struck a tree while trying to land.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the pilot survived and was believed to be OK.
The East Montgomery County Fire Department reported the chopper apparently was at an altitude of about 1,500 feet when an emergency happened and the pilot tried to land.
